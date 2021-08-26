Revealed: How Ireland fares against other European countries on the Covid-19 vaccination front

Nearly 76pc of adults aged 18 and over have received at least one Covid-19 dose in the EU/EEA

Ireland has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe, according to the latest statistics.

Nearly 76pc of the adult population aged 18 and over living in the EU/EEA has now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with the full vaccination rate standing at nearly 67pc.

Now eight months into the vaccine roll-out in Ireland, 85 pc of the Irish population is fully vaccinated. Some 90.7pc are partially vaccinated.

Among the other countries with high vaccination rates are Malta, Iceland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium and Spain.

Ireland has overtaken the UK in its vaccine roll-out, with 75pc of the UK population now fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which tracked vaccination rates across 30 different countries in its latest report.

Outside of Europe, the United Arab Emirates has 74.8pc of the population fully vaccinated.

Ireland

In Ireland, 85pc of the population is now fully vaccinated, while 90.7 pc have been partially vaccinated. Those in the 12 – 15 age group can now avail of a vaccine.

In total, the country has administered 6,705,120 vaccines.

UK

Almost 75 pc of the UK population have been fully vaccinated, while 88pc are partially vaccinated.

The UK was the first country in Europe to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use and began inoculations on December 8, 2020.

The UK is currently vaccinating everyone over the age of 16, and some children 12 to 15 who are high risk, and to date 89,865,264 vaccines have been administered.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has currently one of the lowest vaccination rates in the UK, and the highest infection rate in the UK.

The Covid-19 death rate in Northern Ireland is almost seven times higher than that of the Republic, with a further four deaths reported today.

Over the past seven days, there have been 46 Covid-19 deaths, up from 41 the previous week.

Those aged 16 and over are eligible to get a vaccine in the north, while those aged 12 to 15 who are in a high risk category are also eligible.

Northern Ireland has so far administered a total of 2,428,676 doses of the vaccine

Malta

Malta currently has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Europe.. Malta has 90.3 pc of its population fully vaccinated, while 92.5 pc have been partially vaccinated.

The country is currently administering vaccines to everyone over 12 years of age, and has so far administered 793,886 doses of the vaccine.

Iceland

Iceland has the second highest vaccination rate in Europe. Iceland now has 86.5 pc of its adult population fully vaccinated, while 91.2 are partially vaccinated.

The country has administered to date 525,123 doses of vaccine and is currently vaccinating everyone from 12 years of age.

Denmark

Denmark currently has 79.8pc of its adult population fully vaccinated, while 85.2 pc are partially vaccinated. The country is carrying out vaccination at a quick pace.

Denmark is currently vaccinating everyone over the age of 12.

Portugal

Portugal have fully vaccinated 81.6pc of their adult population, while 92.5pc have been partially vaccinated.

To date, the country has administered 13,744,492 doses of the vaccine.

Germany

In Germany, 59.4 pc are fully protected against the virus, while 64.4 pc have received at least one dose.

On Tuesday, Germany reached a milestone administering 100m doses since it began its roll-out six months ago.

From August 23, vaccinated, recovered, and tested individuals will be allowed to visit hospitals, nursing homes, care facilities, and any indoor dining and indoor events. Those who are not vaccinated have to present a negative coronavirus test to attend indoor events.

France

France have fully vaccinated 71.1 pc of their population, and 62.7 pc have been given a second dose of the vaccine.

Currently, in France vaccination is open to everyone from 12 years of age.

So Far, France have administered 47,687,115 doses of the vaccine.