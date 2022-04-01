Revealed: how fraudsters stole millions from Irish account-holders in 2021 through sophisticated email and text scams

Gardai have urged the public to be on alert for scams.

Gardai are warning Irish account-holders to be vigilant against fraudsters who stole more than €22.5m from them in 2021 alone - which saw a massive spike in such crimes over the previous year.

The warning comes as the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) launched Fraud Awareness Week today focusing on account takeover fraud.

The bureau has seen a staggering 552pc increase in reports of account takeover fraud since 2020 in which there were more than 3,500 reports of account-holders being defrauded compared to 544 such reports in 2020.

Emails and texts from fraudsters alone netted them €1m in 2021 while the majority of victims (77pc) were between the ages of 20 and 50 with females accounting for just over half of victims (52pc) compared with 48pc of victims being male.

Speaking at today’s briefing Det Insp Mel Smyth of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"Practically everyone in the country has got a text that looks like it’s from a reliable source and yet it’s not.

"Anyone can be a victim, regardless of age or where they live. And, remember Revenue will never call you to tell you that you are under investigation either.

"Our advice is always to be wary of any concerning texts or calls – just stop and think before you click on anything or show it to someone you trust for a second opinion.

" Never give away your personal data and if you have been a victim of account takeover fraud make sure you change your passwords and contact your bank as soon as possible and report it to Gardaí.”

The most common form of fraud deployed by such criminals involves a text known as smishing or an email (phishing) from a fraudster that that appears to be from a bank, service provider, delivery company or government agency – such as a text purportedly from An Post claiming that a parcel is waiting for collection or delivery, according to gardai.

The criminals then use whatever personal or bank details they can glean in order to take over the victim’s bank account, devices or debit/credit card details

“If it’s a text (smishing), usually the fraudsters get the individual to click on a link and insert their PIN. This could be followed up with a call from the fraudster pretending to be from their bank. The result is the fraudster takes over their account or adds beneficiaries (i.e. money mules) and makes online transfers,” according to the GNECB.

"Or they may get the person to pay a small amount (for example a customs charge) with their card details and use these to make other purchases online.”

If it’s a call (vishing), the fraudster may phone the person to tell them that they are ‘under investigation’ for tax fraud and that they can resolve the matter by paying their bill immediately. They may ask for their bank account details, credit card details, or PPS number. Or, they may encourage them to download software (such as AnyDesk) so they can take over their computer.

To guard against being swindled by such fraudsters, gardai advise the following:

• Be wary of texts (even those in the thread of previous genuine texts from banks), especially if you are expecting a delivery.

• Be wary of cold calls – always ask the caller their name and for their phone number. If you have any concerns just hang up and ring your bank/service provider using the number on your bill/statement – just because it looks like an Irish number doesn’t mean it is.

• Don’t download any apps that give fraudsters control of your device.

• Never ever click on links.

• Never ever give away your personal data (e.g., bank details, PIN numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS number, Eircode, etc).

.• Do not transfer any money.

• Get advice from a trusted person before taking any action.

If you think you are the victim of a fraudster, gardai advise to change your passwords and PIN numbers and report the incident as soon as possible to your bank and gardai.

