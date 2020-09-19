Gardaí are to target destinations favoured by Dubliners to discourage a weekend exodus from the capital.

This will include Dart and rail stations and popular getaway destinations. Officers will set up checkpoints around the perimeter of Dublin as well as surrounding counties this morning to ensure the public comply with the Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government.

But they will not repeat the huge motorway operation that marked the Easter lockdown.

Instead, the Garda focus this time will be on the destinations rather than the roads being used by those seeking to head out to the Wicklow mountains and other beauty and leisure spots within easy distance from the capital.

"We want to avoid long tailbacks of traffic as a result of motorway checkpoints. These will be replaced by carrying out the checks locally at the areas where crowds are likely to gather for relaxation," one senior officer said last night.

Gardaí will also monitor increases in passengers on the Dart, the Luas and other routes and officers will be on duty at rail stations. They will aim to establish the motives of those hoping to spend time outside the capital, either as sightseers or to avail of more relaxed restrictions on pubs and restaurants in surrounding counties such as Wicklow, Kildare, Meath and Louth.

People from outside the county are also being advised not to travel into Dublin during the three-week restriction.

The existing high-visibility patrolling plan for Dublin, where officers will be out in force, either on foot, by bicycle or in cars, will be stepped up over the weekend to encourage compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.

Gardaí will also make spot checks in pubs to inspect food bills and establish how much is being spent on the required €9 meals overall and determine whether the licensed premises is observing Covid-19 rules. Visits will also be made to selected premises to ensure they are closing on time.

The high-visibility patrol officers will encourage the public to co-operate with the guidelines on social distancing and avoiding large groups assembling on the streets or public walkways.

If gardaí establish potential breaches of the regulations, they will investigate them and then prepare a file in each case for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Deputy Garda Commissioner in charge of policing and security, John Twomey reiterated that gardaí would continue to adopt a graduated response, based on the force's tradition of policing by consent.

He said this had resulted in officers being seen to engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce, and that approach would continue.

Meanwhile, people in Dublin are being told not to leave the county for either domestic or overseas travel for the next three weeks under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions for the capital. This means people living in Dublin should not fly out of Dublin Airport to destinations on the revised Green List unless for essential reasons.

However, people cannot be legally punished under the new rules and gardaí can only urge them to follow the restrictions. The restrictions on leaving the county will apply for all travel, domestic and foreign, the Cabinet decided.

Meanwhile, tourists arriving in Dublin Airport will be free to travel to destinations in other counties while the capital is in lockdown. The same restrictions will be applied to Dublin as were introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, where people were allowed to travel through the county, but asked only to stop if it was for an essential reason.

Similarly, air travellers arriving in Dublin for holidays will still be able to travel by train, bus and car to another county if that is where they are staying. People will be allowed to travel in and out of Dublin only for essential work, education and/or care needs, the Government will advise.

However, a Government spokesperson confirmed the international travel restrictions will be enforced by gardaí only through "policing by consent".

"In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent," he said.

"This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

"In respect of travel regulations, which are not declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, under Operation Fanacht, An Garda Síochána will continue to use the approach of the three Es which will see gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only, in compliance with travel regulations," he added.

The spokesperson said: "In respect of the airport, there are no specific Garda operations being implemented for travel out of the jurisdiction.

"The current advice and regulations for persons entering Ireland stand."

On Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs updated the Green List to include countries with a 14-day cumulative disease incidence rate of 25 or less per 100,000, based on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

The move means, from Monday, people arriving in Dublin from Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can fly into Ireland without being asked to restrict their movements for two weeks.

People can fly from Ireland to these countries without restrictions on their return.

Irish Independent