Revealed: full breakdown of areas with highest rate of Covid in Dublin and across the country

A woman walks past one of two pop up Covid-19 testing facilities in Dublin at Castleknock Health centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Desolation: Coronavirus restrictions have meant the usually busy Dublin city centre is deserted. PHOTO: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

A message reading 'mind each other'' is painted on an empty advertising space following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The 12 parts of Dublin with the highest rates of Covid-19 have been revealed in new figures.

The statistics, released by the Department of Health, give a breakdown of cases by local electoral area and show that 12 areas have an incidence rate of over 100 per 100,000 people.

When the incidence rates per 100,000 over the past two weeks are compared, the worst affected electoral area in the country is Blanchardstown-Mulhaddart in north Dublin at a rate of 189.8.

The second worst affected electoral area is Tallaght Central, with an incidence rate of 175.9 per 100,000 in the past 14 days.

There are five electoral areas in the country which have an incidence rate of higher than 150 per 100,000, four of which are in Dublin - these are Blanchardstown-Mulhaddart, Tallaght Central, Balbriggan, South West Inner City and Celbridge in Co Kildare.

They rank as follows:

1. Blanchardstown-Mulhaddart: 189.9

2. Tallaght Central: 175.9

3. Celbridge: 171.1

4. South West Inner City: 163

5. Balbriggan: 150.5

Areas in Dublin with an incidence rate of over 100 per 100,000 are:

1. Blanchardstown-Mulhaddart: 189.9

2. Tallaght Central: 175.9

3. Celbridge: 171.1

4. South West Inner City: 163

5. Ballymun Finglas: 140

6. Tallaght South: 138.2

7. Ongar: 128.4

8. Castleknock: 123.6

9. South-East Inner City: 118.2

10. Kimmage-Rathmines: 116.4

11. Ballyfermot-Drimnagh: 115

12. Swords: 111

The area with the lowest incidence rate in the county is Blackrock, with an incidence rate of 36.5 per 100,000, followed by Stillorgan at 39.3 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Dublin has had at least six times more coronavirus cases than any other county in the country.

The capital has seen 15,124 cases, while Kildare has seen the second highest number of cases per county in the country at 2,412.

Outside of the capital, Celbridge in Kildare is the only area to have an incidence rate above 150 cases per 100,000 at 171.1.

The Dundalk-Carlingford electoral area follows Celbridge with 136.7 cases and Carrick-on-Shannon is closely behind at 132 cases per a population of 100,000.

Tramore in Waterford City West sees a rate of 102.8 cases and Adare-Rathkeale in Limerick has a rate of 101 cases.

Sligo and Carlow are the only counties where the number of cases is less than five per 100,000 in the entire county.

The data set went live this morning and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the hub will be updated regularly.

"The COVID-19 Data Hub now offers regularly updated Local Electoral Area data in order to fulfil this very real desire that is out there for transparency around this virus and its impact," he said.

The full breakdown of Covid-19 cases by local electoral area can be viewed here.

Online Editors