Revealed: Former Lord Mayor Nial Ring's €366,000 spend on hospitality

He spent €28,488 on "beer" in three months and €35,240 on "red and white wine" over 12 months.

The Mansion House began buying in beer after the free beer ran out. Diageo traditionally donates 120 free kegs of Guinness a year to the Mansion House but Mr Ring used up his allocation by March.

There was also a "bottle" purchased from the Celtic Whiskey Shop for €17.82.

The bill for Mr Ring's 12 months hosting and entertaining as mayor exceeded the President's €317,000 annual allowance for hospitality at Aras An Uachtarain. The total spend for all mayoral events was €366,278.

The most expensive event was the Lord Mayor's Awards in April which came to €43,467. Next was a lavish "homecoming" event for the Dublin senior men's team in September after their All Ireland final success. "Costs and catering" for the event came to €23,636.60.

The "homecoming" bash for the Dublin Ladies senior football team cost a more modest €7,163, plus €450 for a musician. One of the costliest items was the Mansion House Christmas Display billed at €23,763.92.

The Lady Mayoress - Mr Ring's wife, Joyce, hosted a lunch for €515.50.

The cost of hiring a "bar person" to fix the drinks at the mayor's functions came to €8,480. Entertainment provided by pianists, musicians, face painters and magicians cost €3,494.

For non-drinkers, the cost of biscuits, chocolate, crisps and fizzy drinks cost €3,500.

A spreadsheet itemising Mr Ring's hospitality listing the parties, receptions, afternoon teas and dinners he hosted at the Mansion House, was released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr Ring said last night an unprecedented 40,000 people came through the Mansion House in his tenure. "The Mansion House is the House of the people of Dublin and I wanted as many in there as possible," he said, adding the costs should be set against the almost €900m costs of running the city.

He hosted a book launch for Robert Ballagh at a cost of €1,850 and an event marked "Cllr Paul Hand Social Event" in October that cost €795.70. Mr Hand, a former non-party councillor, recently lost his seat in the local elections.

Constituents also enjoyed the hospitality: guests included the Clontarf Bulls, at a cost of €642; Clontarf Tennis Club, costing €647 and catering for a St Lawrence's Road event (where Mr Ring lives) cost €1,010.

He also welcomed Gianna Care, the anti-abortion counselling group, at a cost of €1,991.93.

Mr Ring also hosted a cancer charity event for his successor as mayor, Cllr Paul McAuliffe, who has vowed to keep his mayoral spending to a minimum. It cost €825.

Mr Ring was criticised earlier this year when it emerged the free beer allocation had run out. In a radio interview, he defended the consumption. "No one is falling out of the Mansion House, down the steps into Dawson Street in front of the Luas, knocked down by trams," he said.

