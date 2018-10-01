Revealed: CSO releases latest crime figures

Homicide offences remain unchanged with 77 recorded - the same number for the previous year.

Recorded incidents of 'attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences' stand at 19,201, an increase of 8.3pc on the previous year's 17,728.

There was a small drop in burglary, with 18,360 incidents recorded this year, compared to 18,509 last year, representing a drop of 0.8pc.

Public order and related offences for this year stands at 31,320, in increase on 30,042 for last year, or 4.3pc.

The CSO categorised the statistics as "Under Reservation". This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO.

The CSO first suspended the publication of Recorded Crime statistics in 2014 following the Garda Inspectorate report identifying quality issues in relation to the recording of data on the PULSE system. The PULSE system is the only source of recorded crime data available to the CSO to produce these statistics.

In 2015, the CSO published a Review of the Quality of Crime Statistics. The CSO then recommenced publishing recorded crime statistics but included caveats in relation to the quality of the underlying data.

Since 2015, further quality issues have emerged with regard to PULSE data and CSO took the decision in early 2017 to postpone further publication.

