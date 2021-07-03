Buncrana in Co. Donegal has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country, followed by Dungarvan in Co. Waterford, according to local electoral area data.

The area of Buncrana has a 14 day incidence rate of 608.1 per 100,000 population as of Monday, June 28.

This is compared to the national average of 107 per 100,000.

The area of Buncrana now has an incidence rate of nearly six times the national average.

Dungarvan in Co. Waterford follows with the second highest incidence rate of 600.1 per 100,000.

This comes following an outbreak at a pub in the Dungarvan area, which was highlighted by deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn earlier this week.

Read More

Meanwhile, a second Donegal town, Carndonagh has the third highest incidence rate of 489.3 per 100,000.

This is the first local area figures announced in over two months since the hack of the HSE’s IT systems.

Areas of Dublin had a higher rate of the virus than the national average, including the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart area, Castleknock and Ongar.

Other areas with a higher than average incidence rate are Athlone in Co. Westmeath, Ennistimon in Co. Clare, Ballymote-Tobercurry in Co. Sligo and Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal.

However, there are 20 areas around the country which have reported less than five cases of Covid-19 per 100,000, according to data collected on June 28.

One of these areas relatively covid free included Lismore in Co. Waterford, which is located next to the local electoral area of Dungarvan that has the second highest number of cases in the country.

Other areas with less than 5 cases per 100,000 were Wicklow, Bray West, Clane Co. Kildare, Longford, Granard in Longford, Rosslare, Borris-in-ossory-Mountmellick in Laois.

Other areas relatively covid free included Nenagh, Roscrea- Templemore, Bantry West, New Ross and Kilmuckridge in Wexford, Corca Dhuibhne, Castle Island in Kerry.

Manorhamilton in Leitrim, Westport and Belmullet in Mayo, Muinebeag in Carlow and Bailieborough-Cootehill in Cavan had also less than 5 cases per 100,000.

The Department of Health said on Friday that the Delta variant now accounts for 70 pc of cases.

Today 448 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health. There were 46 people in hospitals, 14 of which were in ICU.

The latest covid figures show a 25 pc rise in reported cases since last week, with 380 cases reported last Friday, and 38 pc rise since notified two weeks ago.