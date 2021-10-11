Revealed: Counties with lowest number of creche places as crisis grows

Childcare providers are warning they will have to cut the number of creche places available as the sector battles with a chronic shortage of staff and the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hinted that childcare will receive a boost in the budget, but there are concerns it won’t go far enough to address the current crisis.

Creche owners are “burnt out”, parents are delaying returning to work due to a lack of childcare and some counties have very limited creche places available.

Data recorded by Pobal revealed counties Dublin, Longford and Kilkenny had the lowest number of creche vacancies pre-Covid.

Dún Laoghaire in Dublin had the fewest spaces available, with just over 2pc of the total capacity being vacant.

In Longford, there were just 38 creche places available for 2018 and 2019.

There has also been a significant decrease in the number of places for babies and children aged between one and two and there are now 271 fewer providers than in 2019.

Parents across the country have told of their struggle finding childcare and it is now proving a barrier to people returning to the workplace.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) said a third of women with children are currently outside the workforce.

Dr Laura Bambrick, Ictu’s head of social policy, said the Government should not use remote working to make up for the lack of affordable and accessible childcare.

“When we hear politicians talk about work-life balance, what they’re really talking about is working around a shortage of childcare and housing. That’s not what remote working is supposed to be.

“It might mean you don’t have to drop the kids off at a ridiculous hour in the morning as you’re travelling long distances, but the ability to work from home shouldn’t be in place of finding suitable childcare or housing.”

Dr Bambrick said Ireland needs to treat childcare as an essential service, like education and healthcare.

“Ireland is almost unique in the EU in that we don’t provide a guarantee in law that you will get a childcare space. The Netherlands is the only other member state where children don’t have a right to childcare,” she said.

Out of 188,705 creche places, there was an availability level of just 5.7pc, according to Pobal.

Childcare providers believe the data for 2020 and 2021 will likely reflect a worsening situation as many have reduced the number of places due to difficulty hiring staff and because of Covid-19

restrictions.

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, told the Irish Independent that “whole daycare services are closing down as they simply can’t get staff”.

“We’ve been calling this out for over a year. We’re all burnt out and we are all exhausted,” she said.

“I advertised for staff back in April and I got three CVs, just three. And they were from people in France, Spain and Brazil. People just don’t want to work in the sector and while people are studying childcare in college, they’re not applying for jobs in creches.

“Fees wouldn’t be so high if the Government had funded the sector correctly.

“When the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme goes, the Government will have to introduce something to replace it, otherwise a lot of creches won’t survive.”

Ela Hogan, head of analytics with Pobal, said their recent research showed “there has been a decrease in the number of vacant places for babies and for one to two-year-olds in particular”.

While they are still gathering data for 2020 and 2021, she said “Covid-19 has changed the situation”.

Counties Donegal, Laois and Carlow had the greatest number of vacant creche places pre-Covid, with between eight and 10pc availability.

Dr Bambrick said Ireland is now paying the price for years of underinvestment.

“We’re not keeping pace with other developed countries. We have a third of women with children outside the labour force and a lot of that is to do with the cost of childcare and the lack of places. As soon as a second or third child comes, it becomes unaffordable for families.

“Ireland has the highest out-of-pocket fees for childcare. Parents are being forced to leave the workforce and are losing career opportunities.”

She said childcare workers are quitting the sector because they are struggling with the cost of living.

“They might love childcare but they want to be able to afford a car, a house and a family of their own.

“There is a need for more Government spending but our delivery model is the problem as there are too many private, for-profit businesses involved,” she said.

“Parents are facing crippling costs and workers are facing poverty wages.”