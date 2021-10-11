| 6.2°C Dublin

Revealed: Counties with lowest number of creche places as crisis grows

Pledge of a ‘boost’ in budget will not go far enough, childcare providers fear

Childcare providers are warning they will have to cut the number of creche places available as the sector battles with a chronic shortage of staff and the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hinted that childcare will receive a boost in the budget, but there are concerns it won’t go far enough to address the current crisis.

Creche owners are “burnt out”, parents are delaying returning to work due to a lack of childcare and some counties have very limited creche places available.

