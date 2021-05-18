Revealed: Counties that issued most parking tickets during the pandemic

Local authorities fined motorists more than €6.6m as they dished out more than 168,000 parking tickets during the pandemic, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Despite the country enduring three lockdowns, thousands of motorists were still hit with fines for parking offences.

Some counties managed to issue more than 20,000 tickets since last March, while others saw a big decrease in the number of fines when compared to pre-Covid times. This was due to lower volumes of traffic on the roads, but certain local authorities also suspended parking charges, relaxed the rules and seconded traffic staff to the HSE.

Not one ticket was issued in Co Leitrim in the last year after the council waived parking charges “in an effort to support local business”.

However, parking attendants in other counties have been busy.

Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Galway and Sligo issued the most tickets per 100,000 of the population between March 2020 and April 2021.

Donegal, Offaly, Cavan, Clare and Carlow issued the lowest after Leitrim and Roscommon. Roscommon has always had free parking in place.

In Dublin, parking enforcement was relaxed throughout the county during the pandemic but more than 44,000 fines were still handed out.

Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council issued more than 28,000 parking tickets, which was a decrease of around 6,000 when compared to the previous 13 months. Fingal County Council issued 10,115 tickets, which was just over 1,000 less than the previous year.

A spokesperson for the council said Fingal’s parking enforcement contractor was “instructed to relax the issuing of fixed-charge penalty notices in respect of pay and display and on-street parking charges in the vicinity of a healthcare facility, medical centre or pharmacy”. South Dublin County Council (SDCC) issued more than 6,900 fines.

Up until now, Dublin City Council did not issue tickets and instead used clamping for the majority of parking offences. However, from June 1, the council will bring in €40 parking fines for certain offences such as illegally parking on footpaths and in cycle lanes. Between March 2020 and April 2021, 38,354 vehicles were clamped in the city.

In Cork, the city council handed out more than 21,000 fines, which was a big drop when compared to the previous year (42,000), while Cork County Council issued 4,304.

In Galway city, more than 14,000 drivers were fined, but this was nearly 7,000 less than the previous year. A Galway City Council spokesperson said paid parking was in operation throughout the pandemic and the reduction in fines was due to the “reduced level of vehicles parking in the city council car parks during this time”. Galway County Council only handed out 133 fines as parking enforcement was relaxed for extended periods during 2020.

The Christmas concession was also brought forward to November as a gesture of goodwill.

Kildare County Council handed out nearly 14,500 tickets, which was around 12,000 less than the previous year. While the council did not waive parking costs, it temporarily extended the observation for pay and display from 15 minutes to 30 minutes prior to the purchase of a valid ticket and on the expiry of a ticket.

In Wicklow, more than 10,000 fines were issued in Bray, Greystones, Wicklow town and Arklow, which is the highest number per 100,000 of the population.

Sligo did not carry out parking enforcement between March 28 and June 8 as staff were seconded to the HSE, but it still issued 3,523 tickets to a population of over 65,000, placing it in the top five.

Donegal, meanwhile, saw a big drop in parking tickets after suspending the enforcement of pay and display offences between the end of March and June. There were just over 1,500 fines issued, compared to over 5,000 in the previous year.

Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Monaghan, Cavan and Clare all issued fewer than 1,000 tickets. At least 13 local authorities suspended parking charges at some stage due to concerns meters would facilitate the spread of Covid-19.

Fines range from €40 for general parking offences such as not having a pay and display ticket, to €150 for parking in a disabled space without displaying a valid pass.

Waterford City and County Council was the only authority which didn’t provide figures. Some councils did not have figures for March 2020 or April 2021.