Revealed: Conor McGregor, Katie Taylor and Shane Lowry top list of highest-earning Irish athletes on Instagram

Irish athletes – including top-earner Conor McGregor – can make huge sums on Instagram by sharing sponsored posts with followers.

A new study has revealed just how much the top ten Irish sportspeople make on average, per post.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is the most influential, according to analysis by Bettingtop10 Ireland.

Golfer Shane Lowry, Olympian Katie Taylor and rugby player Conor Murray join him on the list of top Instagram earners.

For every sponsored post Conor McGregor shares with his 46.4 million followers, he could take in an average earning of €111,495.

The MMA fighter offers insights into his lavish lifestyle with fans, including photos of himself on yachts, posed with celebrities and wearing luxury designer clothing.

WWE wrestler Becky Lynch comes in second, taking in an average of €13,726 per sponsored post.

The Limerick mum-of-one – who grew up in Dublin – has almost six million followers on the platform where she shares clips of her wrestling matches and her family life with fans.

Olympian Katie Taylor takes third place, though is estimated to earn thousands less than both McGregor and Lynch on her posts.

The boxer boasts just over half a million followers, and is understood to take in, on average, €1,931 per sponsored Instagram.

Golfer Shane Lowry has an average earning of €986 per sponsored post while Conor Murray has been named as the most followed active Irish rugby player on Instagram, earning a projected €903 per sponsored post.

Soccer player Matt Doherty takes sixth place, taking in an estimated €762 on average for each sponsored post.

The Atlético Madrid right-back has just over 200,000 followers, sharing insights into his time on the pitch.

He is followed by Olympian gymnast Rhys McClenaghan who can make €348 for every sponsored post he shares with his almost 80,000 followers.

GAA stars TJ Reid and Brian Fenton are both estimated to make around €200 per sponsored post.

Kilkenny hurler Reid shares snapshots of life with his influencer wife Niamh de Brún and newborn daughter Harper.

Rounding out the top-ten, Olympian race walker Rob Heffernan earns a projected €177 per sponsored post.

The Cork athlete has over 20,000 people following him on the social media platform and often takes to Instagram to share the sporting achievements of his children.

The study looked at the most followed sportsperson in Ireland’s most popular sports who are currently active in their field.

Their average earnings were then calculated by the team at bettingtop10.com using a calculation based on engagement and follower count.