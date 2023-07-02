Revealed: Cabinet to invoke special powers to probe all RTÉ accounts

Unprecedented move underscores the scale of the crisisAlmost half of Irish people say Tubridy must not return to RTÉ

A 'Sunday Independent' Ireland Thinks poll gives some insight into what the public thinks about the RTÉ scandal so far

The Government is to invoke special powers to appoint an outside auditor to review RTÉ’s finances, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

In an unprecedented move that underscores the scale of the crisis at the national broadcaster, Media Minister Catherine Martin will use her discretion under the Broadcasting Act to appoint an outside person to examine the books or other records of accounts at RTÉ.

The move, which is expected to be signed off by the Cabinet on Tuesday, is the clearest indication yet that the Government is not satisfied that RTÉ has been fully transparent about its finances.

It comes as a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll has found nearly half of the public don’t believe Ryan Tubridy should ever be allowed back on RTÉ, more than half of people trust the station less than they did before, and nearly one-third do not now intend to pay their TV licence.

The latter finding will prompt alarm both in RTÉ and the Government over the future funding of public service broadcasting.

Only a third of those polled said they will pay their TV licence when it falls due. Nearly a fifth said they are not sure, and 19pc said they don’t normally pay or it was not relevant to them.

It follows revelations at last Thursday’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of a €1.25m “slush fund” within RTÉ that has been used both to secretly pay Tubridy extra money, and to entertain advertising clients over the last 10 years at sports events and concerts.

An overwhelming 87pc of the public said the use of money in this way was not appropriate, and 95pc said all transactions through the so-called barter account should be made public.

New poll shows exactly who the public blame for RTE payment scandal

The outside person to be appointed by Martin under Section 109 (7) (a) of the Broadcasting Act could be an accountant or an auditor, or any person deemed necessary who, as the Act states, RTÉ shall permit to “examine the books or other records of account of the corporation in respect of any financial year or other period and shall facilitate any such examination”.

They will operate alongside an external review panel that will assess governance and culture at RTÉ whose terms of reference are also likely to be approved by ministers on Tuesday.

Whilst RTÉ has said it will cooperate with this external review team, a Government source said the latest move “will add an extra layer of assurance, so that the review team can have swift access to any information they need to complete their work.”

Meanwhile, this newspaper can also reveal that RTÉ’s mix of public and private funding has consistently failed to satisfy a basic principle set out by the State’s spending watchdog — that commercial semi-states should derive the majority of their funding from non-public funding.

In a rare intervention, the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) told the Sunday Independent: “As a general rule of thumb, a commercial state body is one where less than half (and in some cases, none) of its annual income is from public funds/sources.”

But in recent years the majority of RTÉ’s income has been derived from the TV licence fee, with its 2021 accounts showing income of €344m, of which €196m came from the licence fee.

As recently as January, RTÉ told the PAC: “Between 2010 and 2019 RTÉ’s total public-commercial funding mix averaged 46pc commercial and 54pc public funding.”

A senior government source said they did not believe the current situation was tenable and described the prospect of bringing RTÉ under the audit function of the C&AG — which it was up until 1990 — as a “no brainer”.

Among the findings of today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll are that 47pc believe Ryan Tubridy should never return to broadcasting at RTÉ, with 11pc saying he should return immediately, 11pc saying he should do so within a year, 6pc saying longer than one year, and 26pc saying they are not sure or have no interest.

Trust in the broadcaster following the events of the past 10 days has also declined, with 55pc saying they trust RTÉ less, while 35pc said they never trusted the station.

The public is split on new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty’s €250,000 fee to host 30 shows a season, with 40pc of people believing it is about right, but 52pc said it was either too much or far too much.

However, blame for the crisis is being levelled squarely at RTÉ management — and not Tubridy or his agent — with 73pc of people believing the station’s executive board as a whole is the most to blame for the secret payments scandal.

Just 7pc blamed Tubridy himself and just 4pc cited his agent Noel Kelly. The station was left reeling after revelations that Tubridy has received €345,000 more in remuneration over the last six years than was publicly disclosed.

Public anger at those responsible for the day-to-day running of the organisation stands in stark contrast to the 12pc who singled out former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes as bearing most of the blame. She resigned after it emerged she had misled the RTÉ board over the payments.

The poll also asked if there had been too much focus on the scandal since it broke over a week ago, but more than two-thirds - 67pc - responded No, while 28pc said Yes and 5pc said they were not sure.