Revealed: Areas with the best and worst Covid-19 incidence rates in past fortnight

Positive: Kinsale, Co Cork has a low incidence rate in the last fortnight

Tullamore, in Co. Offaly currently has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in Ireland over the past 14 days.

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the area had 484 cases per 100,000 people. The midlands town is currently above the national average of 148 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

With a population of 29,159, Tullamore saw 141 new cases over the 14-day period.

Shortly behind is Dublin’s North Inner-City area with 443 cases reported per 100,000 people.

The North Inner City area has a population of 63,612 and the area saw a total confirmed number of 282 new cases over the last 14 days.

Longford has the third highest incidence rate over the last 14 days with 443 cases per 100,000 people. This was followed by Navan, Co. Meath with 429 cases and Buncrana, Co. Donegal with 371 cases.

Lowest

According to the figures the lowest incidence rates are spread across areas in Co Letrim, Co Wexford, Galway and Cork.

The 11 LEAs which had fewer than five cases per 100,000 included Manorhamilton in Co. Leitrim, Wexford, Conamara North, Conamara South, Skibbereen West Cork, and Macroom.

On a positive note, the overall number of areas which reported fewer than five cases over the past 14 days is rising.

Other areas with notably low incidence rates are Listowel, Co. Kerry with just 21 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Brandon-Kinsale with 22 cases per 100,000 people.

Online Editors