Revealed: Areas with longest waiting lists as 4,300 children seek support of mental health services

​More than 4,000 young people are on waiting lists for mental health services – with children in Cork and Kerry the worst-hit.

According to the HSE, there are currently 4,361 people on waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Ireland.

It comes after the Inspector of Mental Health Services last month told parents that she couldn’t provide an assurance to them “that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based mental health service”.

Dr Susan Finnerty’s final report on the provision of CAMHS found discrepancies between the wait times and experiences of children suffering from mental illness, depending on where they were in the country.

New figures provided by the HSE to the Irish Independent found that the Cork and Kerry community healthcare organisation still had the longest ­CAMHS waiting list in the country, with 976 young people currently waiting for help.

It comes after a scandal at South Kerry CAMHS, where hundreds of children were affected by substandard care, ­including the alleged overprescribing of drugs to children by a junior doctor.

Cork and Kerry’s CAMHS waiting list is the largest in the country, despite the fact the region has a lower population than community healthcare organisations (CHOs) in other parts of the country.

The second highest waiting list for CAMHS was in the Wicklow/Dún Laoghaire/Dublin South East CHO, where 745 young people are waiting for mental healthcare.

Another 656 children and young people are on a waiting list in the Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath CHOs.

The next longest waiting list is largely in Dublin and Kildare, with 482 young people on a waiting list for Kildare, west Wicklow, Dublin west, Dublin south city and Dublin south-west. This is followed by a waiting list of 367 in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

There are 355 children and teenagers waiting for services in Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary, while 302 are waiting in South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

The two areas with the lowest waiting lists in the country were Galway, Roscommon and Mayo, which had a waiting list of 288.

The shortest waiting list was for children and young people in Dublin North city and county, where 190 were waiting for services.

Last month, Dr Finnerty published her final report into CAMHS provision. The report cited long waiting lists as one of the reasons why it felt the rights of children with mental illness were being breached. It found that while waiting lists had decreased in some parts of the country, they had increased in others.

The report also suggested that children may have been suffering from a postcode lottery when it came to waiting lists for CAMHS. “There was a large unacceptable variation in both the number of children on waiting lists and the length of those waiting lists both across CHOs and internally within CHOs,” it said.

The report further explained that the experiences of children with mental health problems could vary by region, that “in a number of areas waiting lists were long, that some children were receiving no mental health interventions at any level and that medication was not always monitored in accordance with guidelines”.

The Mental Health Commission also heard testimony from families who had gone to great lengths and expense to try to help their children, having seen them “deteriorating on waiting lists” – resulting in the family “sourcing expensive and geographically distant private care”. Some families can also spend a long time on CAMHS waiting lists, only to eventually be told their children did not qualify for the service.

The HSE said “every effort” is made to prioritise urgent referrals, so that young people with high-risk presentations “are responded to as soon as possible and this is often within 24 to 48 hours”.

A spokesperson added: “As of June, 94.1pc of all urgent cases were responded to within 72 hours.”