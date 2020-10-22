Revealed: Areas in Ireland with highest coronavirus rates as record incidences recorded in Cavan and Meath

Delays: The number of people being referred for testing at centres such as the Aviva Stadium in Dublin has escalated in recent weeks. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

New data has shown there are regions of the country with such a high prevalence of Covid-19 that more than 1pc of their populations have been infected in the last fortnight alone.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that the rate of growth of the disease continues to escalate.

Ballyjamesduff Local Electoral Area (LEA), Co Cavan, currently has the highest 14-day incidence ever seen in Ireland at 1488.3 per 100,000.

This equates to one out of every 67 people in the region having received a positive Covid-19 test result in the last two weeks alone.

This figure was more than five times the national average when the data was collated, as 384 cases have been confirmed in the region in the last fortnight.

The region with the second highest incidence of the disease is Ratoath in Co Meath with a figure of 1212.6, meaning roughly one in 80 people living in the LEA have received a positive result in the two weeks leading up to October 19.

Large swathes of the country boasted 14-day incidences well above the national average of 279.3 when the data was captured.

Illustrating the geographical spread of the virus, regions in all parts of the country are now showing very high incidences.

Some of the higher incidences per 100,000 in the country include Gorey in Wexford at 979.9; Galway City Central at 981.2 and Cork City South Central 804.

Cavan-Belturbet also shows quite a high incidence at 774.3, illustrating why Cavan has seen such a rapid spike in case numbers in recent weeks.

Regions that would not previously have been Covid-19 hotspots are now showing worryingly high figures, such as Sligo-Strandhill with 582.1 and Listowel in Kerry at 565 per 100,000.

Ashbourne in Meath is also showing a concerning figure of 753 per 100,000, while Maynooth at 612 was the highest in Kildare.

Dublin’s region with the highest rates of incidence is Ballymun-Finglas at 456, while Palmerstown-Fonthill is at 386.5.

Regions in the Midwest that are showing spikes in the disease are Ennis at 462.6 and Adare-Rathkeale in Limerick at 443.9.

Online Editors