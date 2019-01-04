Gardai have revealed that 938 drivers were arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving over the festive season.

Revealed: 938 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving over festive season

Since the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign started on November 30, there have been 938 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving, with either alcohol or drugs.

One in ten were found to be over the limit the morning after.

On Christmas Day alone, gardai arrested 10 people on suspicion of drink-driving.

Following the Christmas Day arrests, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “Sadly some drivers continue to take high risks with alcohol over Christmas.

“We will continue to introduce life-saving laws to deter reckless drivers from threatening the lives of others.

“I want to congratulate gardaí for their energetic efforts to enforce the rules over the holiday period.”

This is the first Christmas at which motorists who are caught drink-driving are automatically banned for three months under new provisions.

In December 2017, a total of 812 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Gardai said they will continue to focus on these high risk drivers throughout 2019 and urged people to never drink or take drugs and drive.

