Revealed: 30,000 'phantom' homes built since 2011

The number of homes built since Fine Gael came to power has been massively overstated. More than one-third of the 85,154 new homes supposedly built between 2011 and 2017 don't actually exist.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) says just 53,578 houses and apartments were built, which is 31,576 fewer than the Department of Housing stats. The 37pc shortfall raises serious concerns about the Government's ability to deliver 25,000 new homes a year by 2021, as promised.