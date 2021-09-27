Revealed: 13 areas where house prices have risen by more than 5pc in three months

House prices are climbing in both city and rural settings. Photo: Graham Moore.

New data revealed by Independent.ie and REA estate agents today has shown there has been a steep rise in the price of houses all over the country in the past three months.

Prices are growing twice as fast outside of cities compared to inside Ireland’s most populated areas, as the Covid exodus continues.

House price trends in rural areas are showing the appetite to leave cities is intensifying, rather than easing, as Ireland emerges from lockdown and tiptoes towards normality.

Independent.ie can reveal the counties and regions where house prices have climbed the most since June.

Tipperary - 9pc

The Premier County has seen the biggest rise in house prices of any county since June, with prices soaring more than 9pc in just three months. The average price for a three-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary rose from approximately €182k to €199k in three months.

Donegal - 8pc

Donegal has seen the second biggest price increase, with the average house price climbing to €122,500 from €113,000 as prices swelled by 8pc from June to September.

Laois - 7pc

Laois has also seen a dramatic increase in the price of houses, with a 7pc jump over the summer. The average house price has increased by close to €15,000 from €205k to €220,000.

Cavan, Kerry and Meath - 6pc

Counties Cavan, Kerry and Meath all saw house prices grow by 6pc since June. Meath saw average prices rise by €16k from €259k to €275. Kerry properties grew by an average of €15k from €240k to €255k, while Cavan saw the average price of a three-bed go to €145k from €136k.

Clare, Wicklow, Leitrim, Offaly, Kilkenny, Cork County, North Co Dublin - 5pc

Five counties and two regions of the most populated counties in the Republic have all seen the cost of a three-bed semi rise by more than 5pc over the course of the last three months.

Clare saw prices rise to €210,000, Wicklow’s average house price rose to €331k, Leitrim’s jumped to €144,000, Offaly saw prices climb roughly €10,000 from €190k to €200k.

In Kilkenny, the average price for a three-bed semi now sits at €232k, while in County Cork, prices rose to €203,000.

In North County Dublin, the average price also rose significantly from approximately €335k to €351 in three months.

Longford saw the lowest increase of just 1pc while Dublin City, Cork City, Galway City and Limerick City all experienced 2pc price increases. Waterford saw the highest increases for a city with 4pc.