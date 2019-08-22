Revealed: €11m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Wicklow

A LUCKY punter who bagged an incredible €11 million in the latest Lotto draw purchased their winning ticket in Wicklow.

A LUCKY punter who bagged an incredible €11 million in the latest Lotto draw purchased their winning ticket in Wicklow.

The National Lottery has appealed to people to check their tickets as the lucky winner has not yet claimed the jackpot.

The incredible sum is the biggest National Lottery jackpot in two years, and marks the 15th highest single Lotto jackpot ever in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number 12.

The bumper payout soared after the pot rolled over since Wednesday, June 12, and the full jackpot reached €11,225,280.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + bonus and they will pocket €134,412.

A further 12 Match 5 winners will each take home €2,982.

The last Lotto jackpot was won by a Galway man, who claimed more than €4m on June 8.

The highest ever winner was a syndicate from Carlow who claimed €18.9m in June 2008.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days. “With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in.

“If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

More to follow...

Online Editors