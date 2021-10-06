| 11°C Dublin

Reunification of Ireland is close, says top economist

Dr Adam S Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics Expand

Margaret Canning

The reunification of Ireland will take place “within five to 10 years” because the conflict between politics and the economy under the NI Protocol is not sustainable, an economist has said.

Dr Adam S Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said he believed there was “no good option” for the future of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He was speaking at a talk hosted by the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce and law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

