Return to office may have led to more human interaction with rats and mice last year, report finds

Rats and mice were the main culprits in pest callouts last year.

Rodents, flies, and moths accounted for the majority of its pest callouts across the country last year, according to a new report.

Rodents represented 58pc of all pest callouts for pest control firm Rentokil in 2022, followed by flies (15pc) and moths (5pc).

Dublin at 22pc was the county that accounted for the most pest callouts in 2022, followed by Cork (17pc), Kerry (8pc), Galway (5pc), and Mayo (4pc).

Rentokil is warning home and business owners to be vigilant for the presence of rodents and the conditions that encourage them, given that rats and mice were the most common pest the company was called on to deal with in 2022.

Rats and mice typically move indoors during the winter period, in search of shelter, warmth, and food. Rodents can cause damage to premises and stored goods, as well as damage to a business’s reputation, and they can also spread diseases such as Hantavirus and Salmonellosis.

“2022 saw significant callouts for pest control services from Rentokil across the country, with rodents accounting for the majority of callouts,” Dr. Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Rentokil, said.

“This may have been impacted by the number of offices reopening during the year as public health measures were eased. Empty offices served as the perfect shelter for many pest species during lockdown, and their reopening will have led to more interactions between humans and pests.”

The company has seen an increase in the use of unmanned, technologically enabled pest control solutions in 2022, and expects this trend to continue over the coming year.

Flies and moths also accounted for a significant percentage of pest control callouts in 2022.

Flies pose a threat of spreading bacteria such as E-coli and campylobacter when they land on our food.

Moths also pose a risk, as these pest insects can cause damage to textiles and fabrics stored in our homes.