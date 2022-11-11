Return to office blamed as RTÉ Radio 1 listeners tune out during the day

A huge shift toward more normal working patterns and a move back to the office might be to blame for RTÉ Radio 1’s recent slump in listenership.

In what was described as a “resettlement” by head of Radio 1 Peter Woods, all its weekday programmes have shed listeners, the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures show.

Many of the Radio 1 shows that enjoyed a huge boost during the various lockdowns are now settling into a more normal pattern when it comes to listenership habits.

Morning Ireland has lost 22,000 listeners when compared with August 2022, and its audience is now 451,000, while Ryan Tubridy has lost 25,000 for his one-hour slot and is now at 344,000.

Claire Byrne’s show is down 19,000 in the latest survey with 331,000, while News at One is at 325,000, a drop of 9,000. Joe Duffy’s Liveline had a slight drop of 11,000 and is now at 321,000.

Ray D’Arcy’s mid-afternoon show has dropped 18,000 to 179,000 – one of the lowest figures for that slot over the past 10 years.

When asked about the slump, Mr Woods said they “have to look at that programme”.

“We changed the production team on it in the last while. It has one of the best series producers and also one of the best new producers,” he said.

“We got two new superb researchers, so what we would be more looking at is the structure of the programme rather than the content. That’s where we think we probably have to go with it.”

On the overall drop in listenership figures during the week, Mr Woods said many people are now back at work and no longer listening to the radio all day.

“Programmes are down, but that’s the universe we’re in. I don’t see significant gains on any of the other stations across the board. Our audiences are bigger by definition,” he said.

“Looking at pre-Covid figures, we are still in a better place than we were. There are less people overall listening. People are adjusting and going back to work.”

Ronan Collins’s show is down 10,000 at 232,000 while Drivetime is at 212,000, down from 216,000.

The news is better when it comes to Radio 1’s weekend programmes, with Brendan O’Connor’s Sunday show up 4,000 at 345,00 while his Saturday show is down 2,000 to 344,000.

These figures are similar to those the late Marian Finucane attracted during her lengthy tenure on the programme.

Miriam O’Callaghan’s Sunday slot is down 8,000 and is now at 331,000, but six weeks of the period surveyed featured a summer documentary series, The County Measure.

There was a similar trend on 2fm, with Jennifer Zamparelli’s show down 7,000 to 131,000.

Tracy Clifford’s afternoon show is down 7,000 to 120,000, while there was no change for The 2 Johnnies slot at 122,000. Bucking the trend is Breakfast, which gained 1,000 listeners and now stands at 124,000.

The results were mixed for Newstalk, with The Pat Kenny Show down 7,000 to 177,000 while Lunchtime Live is down 3,000 to 108,000.

Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman has gained 1,000 listeners, up to 147,000, while Moncrieff gained 3,000 listeners to reach 90,000. The Hard Shoulder is up 1,000 to 156,000.

At weekends, Off The Ball grew its Saturday show by 19,000 to 143,000. On Sunday it is up 22,000 to 153,000.

Today FM has kept its title as the most popular commercial station, with a 9.1pc market share. Ray Foley is hitting the right notes, adding 6,000 to his afternoon to stand at 149,000

Ian Dempsey, whose show now runs from 6 to 9am, dropped 2,000 to 199,000.