Return to normal as town bustles with local traffic again

‘It’s like the weather. When it’s sunny down here, the other side of the main street gets it but we’re always in the shade.”

Betty Heffernan of We Solve IT is trying to explain the nature of Moate’s broadband connection. It seems that the right-hand side of the expansive main street (one of the widest in Ireland) is always basking in a glorious connection speed while the other side is sluggish at best.

The Westmeath town, often known as the “heart of Ireland” for its central location, has got a bad rap over the years.

Motorists used to curse it as one of the worst bottlenecks on the Galway/Dublin road before it was finally by-passed in 2008. Coupled with the recession, the town of more than 2,700 people took a hammering, but it seems that Covid may have helped with its recovery.

Today, the pleasant town is thriving with a steady stream of traffic as people come into the bustling town to grab some lunch and do some shopping. The nearby coffee shop is thronged with lunchtime customers.

Read More

A recent study by Google and Apple shows people have returned to normal patterns of life in rural areas and smaller towns. Moate is experiencing some of that bounce-back.

Store owner Ahmed Serour runs Mactech IT and when Covid hit, he reconfigured his business, which had previously rented DVDs. Now it is an internet café with four computer terminals as well as a smartphone and laptop repair store. A lot of his business would come from people needing to use the printer and looking for help with tech-related issues.

Adding to the issues facing remote workers is the poor broadband connection.

“If you’re around the town you’ll have a good connection, but go a little bit off the main street forget about it. There’s a lot of people working from home who can’t access the internet so we sell the dongles where you put a sim card in it because it will get a better connection,” he said.

When the crisis first hit, two business owners had the bright idea of setting up a Facebook page – Moate is Open – to encourage everyone working remote to shop locally.

The support shown by the community has been “massive”, according to Peter Scully. Along with partner Alan Conroy, he owns two shops including Al’s of Moate, as well as Peadar’s Bar, which has outdoor capacity for nearly 500 people.

“Business has been good, there’s been a lot of support from the locals. A lot of them have realised what Moate has to offer,” he said.

“And they’re shopping more in the town as opposed to tipping into Athlone. A lot of people are still remote working and will be for the foreseeable future. I was talking to a couple of people last week and they said the way their job is going, they’re going to do three days in the office and home for two,” he said.

On the broadband, he admits it is “absolutely dreadful” and he has three modems in the pub for the TV.

Betty Heffernan of We Solve IT said that when the crisis first hit, they had a deluge of frustrated remote workers asking for help on issues such as setting up their printers and using their laptops.

“They were asking us to call out to them which of course we couldn’t do but we see less of that now. Everyone has kind of got used to it,” she said.

John Walsh runs Walsh’s drapery and footwear store on the main street and it has been in his family for 65 years. “Things are picking up again. When people were worried about Covid, they were far more likely to shop locally than going farther afield,” he said.

With the majority of the adult population now double-jabbed, freedom of movement has given people a new lease of life as they start to resume familiar habits.

As Peter Scully says, “people are glad to be back out. There’s an elderly man who comes in to get his paper. During the Covid, the elderly were afraid to come into town so we did an awful lot of newspaper deliveries out to them. When I saw him in the shop again, he said ‘It’s good to be able to get back in again.’ The end is in sight thank God.”