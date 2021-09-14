| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Return to normal as town bustles with local traffic again

People in rural areas and smaller towns have a new lease of life as they start to resume familiar habits with most of the adult population vaccinated

John Walsh owns the drapery store on Main Street in Moate. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

John Walsh owns the drapery store on Main Street in Moate. Photo: Frank McGrath

John Walsh owns the drapery store on Main Street in Moate. Photo: Frank McGrath

John Walsh owns the drapery store on Main Street in Moate. Photo: Frank McGrath

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

‘It’s like the weather. When it’s sunny down here, the other side of the main street gets it but we’re always in the shade.”

Betty Heffernan of We Solve IT is trying to explain the nature of Moate’s broadband connection. It seems that the right-hand side of the expansive main street (one of the widest in Ireland) is always basking in a glorious connection speed while the other side is sluggish at best.

The Westmeath town, often known as the “heart of Ireland” for its central location, has got a bad rap over the years.

Most Watched

Privacy