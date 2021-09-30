Return of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch shows that even the most clever and resourceful can run, but they can’t hide

Gerry Hutch is back in the one place he successfully spent all his energies and immense cunning to avoid over the past 35 years – an Irish prison cell.

The Monk, who earned a reputation as one of the most uncatchable crime bosses in the country, is now facing the toughest fight of his 58 years.

His associates say he intends to fight the State’s case against him “every step of the way, tooth and nail”.

Being flown home in a military aircraft to face a charge of murdering gangster David Byrne in the notorious Regency Hotel attack in 2016 was not how the one-time criminal mastermind envisaged returning to his beloved city.

As he sits and ponders his next move, Hutch must be wondering where all his carefully laid plans for a quiet retirement in sunny Spain went awry.

Everything the former armed robber has done in life was based on control and strategy.

His talent for self-preservation, meticulous planning and a reasoned, non-confrontational approach in how he did ‘business’ helped him to stay out of trouble.

When he last left prison in 1985 Hutch vowed never to do time again. Before 2015 it appeared he had achieved his goal, despite being connected with the biggest heists in Irish criminal history.

Above all else, the wily Monk knew when it was time to get out of what criminals call ‘the life’ when he retired in the Noughties to enjoy his wealth, living between his properties in Lanzarote, Turkey and Ireland.

But then it all came crashing down when he was sucked into a feud which was not of his making.

Gerry Hutch’s best laid plans began to unravel when his nephew, Gary Hutch, was murdered by the Kinahan gang in Spain six years ago this month.

At the time Hutch had reached what he considered to be a solemn agreement with Daniel Kinahan that his volatile nephew, who had a bitter falling out with Kinahan over drugs, would not be killed.

But Kinahan reneged on the deal and all bets were off.

Three months later Hutch survived an assassination attempt as he celebrated the New Year in his local in Lanzarote.

Then came the outrage at the Regency, which was followed by an unprecedented cycle of vengeful violence unleashed by Kinahan’s hit men – who murdered his brother, two more nephews and two best friends.

Read More

When Gerry Hutch fled Ireland shortly after the murder, he was running with a €1m bounty on his head from the Kinahan and Byrne gangs – while also under active investigation by gardaí in Ballymun.

The so-called Kinahan/Hutch feud petered out thanks to a massive counter-offensive spearheaded by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) which brought the Kinahan and Byrne crime gangs to their knees.

Practically all of their assassins are now locked up.

More than 60 gang members are serving long prison sentences here and in the UK for offences ranging from murder and conspiracy to murder, to possession of firearms, drug trafficking and money laundering.

But while the public focus was on Daniel Kinahan and his gang, detectives at Ballymun quietly continued their slow, dogged investigation of the Regency attack.

As the threat from the Kinahan and Byrne groups abated – they simply ran out of competent killers – Hutch grew increasingly confident that gardaí had no evidence with which to charge him.

There had even been whispers from associates last year that the Monk was seriously considering returning home to Dublin.

His confidence was bolstered further following the collapse of the trial of his nephew Patrick Hutch – Gary Hutch’s brother – for the murder of David Byrne in 2019.

The case was dropped following the tragic death of the officer in charge of the Regency investigation.

However, in March the DPP directed that gardaí had sufficient evidence to charge Gerry Hutch.

The following month Hutch vanished before the Spanish police could arrest him after learning that a European Arrest Warrant had been issued by the High Court in Dublin.

It was thought he had left Spain for Eastern Europe, where it was easier for him to hide.

However, much to the surprise of many, the 58-year-old decided to effectively hide in plain view – in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, which is particularly popular with Irish tourists and other Dublin criminals, including members of the Kinahan catel.

But his days of running came to a shuddering halt when a specialist unit of Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested him at his favourite restaurant in the resort.

His capture underlines the old adage that even the most clever and resourceful can run, but they can’t hide.

It will be at least a year before Gerry Hutch goes on trial.

The Monk’s associates say he is confident of tearing the State’s case apart and being acquitted.

Only time will tell what the next chapter in the life of the enigmatic inner-city Dubliner will hold.