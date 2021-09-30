| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Return of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch shows that even the most clever and resourceful can run, but they can’t hide

Criminal vowed he’d never go back to jail – but his plans of retirement in Spain lie in tatters, writes Paul Williams

Gerry Hutch when he ran a taxi and limousine service in Dublin Expand

Close

Gerry Hutch when he ran a taxi and limousine service in Dublin

Gerry Hutch when he ran a taxi and limousine service in Dublin

Gerry Hutch when he ran a taxi and limousine service in Dublin

Paul Williams Email

Gerry Hutch is back in the one place he successfully spent all his energies and immense cunning to avoid over the past 35 years – an Irish prison cell.

The Monk, who earned a reputation as one of the most uncatchable crime bosses in the country, is now facing the toughest fight of his 58 years.

His associates say he intends to fight the State’s case against him “every step of the way, tooth and nail”.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy