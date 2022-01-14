| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Retro rubbish’ from ‘70s and ‘80s highlight permanent nature of scars left by plastic litter on country’s coastline

&lsquo;Plastic never dies&rsquo;: A selection of the vintage items found on Dollymount beach by the Bull Island Action Group. PHOTO: BULL ISLAND ACTION GROUP Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand

Close

&lsquo;Plastic never dies&rsquo;: A selection of the vintage items found on Dollymount beach by the Bull Island Action Group. PHOTO: BULL ISLAND ACTION GROUP

‘Plastic never dies’: A selection of the vintage items found on Dollymount beach by the Bull Island Action Group. PHOTO: BULL ISLAND ACTION GROUP

/

‘Plastic never dies’: A selection of the vintage items found on Dollymount beach by the Bull Island Action Group. PHOTO: BULL ISLAND ACTION GROUP

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A volunteer group that keeps Dollymount beach clean has used a series of photos of recently found ‘retro rubbish’ to highlight the permanent nature of plastic and other rubbish.

The thread features plastic items from as early as the 1970s and ‘80s and will be easily recognised by anyone who remembers them.

Most Watched

Privacy