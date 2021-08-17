Retiring Superintendent left ‘speechless’ by family’s surprise during final inspection at garda station

Superintendent Joe Gannon who got a surprise as his family hid in his office on his final tour of duty at Pearse street garda station 42 years service. Pictured are Joe's wife Mary and their children, Aoife, Deirbhile, Sorcha,, Eimhear and Eoghan. Photo: Mark Condren

Supt Joe Gannon was left speechless when a hundred of his colleagues and his family surprised him with a special tribute at the Pearse Street Garda Station marking his last day on the job before retirement.

The 61-year-old Galway native was described as a “legend” by his colleagues who formed a guard of honour outside the station and gave him a raucous round of applause to bid him farewell on his last day today.

With 42 years of service under his belt, he is one of An Garda Siochana’s longest-serving superintendents who presided over most of the capital’s most high profile policing operations, including the visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and former US president Barack Obama in May, 2011.

He was also responsible for maintaining law and order when tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin during the numerous water and austerity protests over the past decade.

"Anything going on for the past 14 years, he was there,” his colleague Insp John Finucane said of Supt Gannon’s 14-year-long stint at Pearse Street.

But it was Supt Gannon’s sense of humanity that endeared him to members of the force, he said.

"He has the common human touch,” he said.

"The humanity in the man is the reason why he is so widely respected,” he said.

Such was the level of esteem that he held amongst his colleagues – from the most recent graduates of the police academy at Templemore to seasoned veterans of the force – that many of the hundred gardai who donned their uniforms for a final “inspection” did so on their own time, he added.

“He makes the staff feel valued. He had such respect for everyone,” he said.

And there were more surprises lying in wait for him when he went to his office for the last time and his wife Mary and the couple’s five children and other family members who were hiding under desks gave him a surprise he will never forget, added his colleague Garda Damien McCarthy.

"He was completely taken aback, he doesn’t like fuss or attention,” he said.

He then went to on celebrate the occasion with his family with a quiet meal.