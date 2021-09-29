Retired senior garda arrested as part of probe into organised crime

A retired senior member of the gardaí has been arrested as part of a major garda investigation into organised crime.

The former officer is being held tonight at a south Dublin garda station under anti-gangland legislation and gardaí announced details of the arrest operation this evening.

“On Wednesday 29th September, 2021, personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) participated in an organised crime related operation, in the course of which five searches were conducted in Dublin,” a garda spokesman said.

“In the course of the operation 30kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000 (subject to analysis) and cash in the amount of €47,000 was located and seized.

“One male suspect, aged 61 years was arrested in the course of the operation, to date, on suspicion of involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence.

“The arrested person is currently detained at Irishtown garda station, pursuant to the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” he added.