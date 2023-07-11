Retired RTÉ workers claim proposed pension rule change will ‘raid’ their lifetime savings

RTÉ pensioners claim they got no response from former director general Dee Forbes and ex-board chair Moya Doherty when they wrote to challenge a plan that would “raid” their lifetime savings.

The RTÉ Retired Staff Association said it had watched the unfolding revelations about the “deceitful” treatment of the public, the Oireachtas and RTÉ staff by elements in the highest echelons of the broadcaster “in horror”.

“As members of the RTÉRSA, representing over 1,100 former staff, we have our own conflict with the recent RTÉ executive board,” it said in a statement.

The association said it challenged its proposal to transfer administration costs from RTÉ to the scheme at a potential cost of €40m.

It said this would “raid our pensioners' lifetime savings and wipe out our surplus”.

The association said government permission for this change in regulations was sought and refused but to “our surprise” it discovered an appeal is pending.

“It is noteworthy that in making our case, we wrote to the former director general Ms Dee Forbes and to the previous chairperson of the RTÉ board Ms Moya Doherty but we received neither acknowledgements nor replies,” it said.

The association said it empathises with most of its former colleagues who were as shocked as the public and elected representatives by the board’s statement on June 22 relating to Deloitte investigations.

It wished the board and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst “a fair wind” in their efforts to develop an organisation that is "reformed, renewed and robust".

“We note in particular the sentence in yesterday morning's e-mail from Mr Bakhurst to staff that "as custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity”,” it said.

The group said it noted “with positivity” Mr Bakhurst’s record in strengthening editorial practices in the wake of the ‘Mission to Prey’ scandal of 2011.

It said this process of reform and renewal launched the widely acclaimed RTÉ Investigates strand of programmes.

The group urged its members to co-operate with investigations ordered by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

Independent.ie has asked RTÉ for a comment.