Retired judge says Woulfe’s position is untenable after golf dinner

A retired judge has said the position of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe is untenable and the judiciary will be damaged if he remains in place.

Former District Court Judge Sean MacBride said aside from a clear breach of Covid-19 rules, there was also the issue of the separation of powers.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of 81 people who attended a dinner in breach of pandemic restrictions relating to indoor gatherings.

Although three high profile political figures, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Seanad Leas-Chathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer, resigned their positions after attending the event, Mr Justice Woulfe has remained in situ.

A non-statutory investigation into his attendance is currently being conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, following a request from the Supreme Court.

Mr Justice Woulfe has resisted suggestions he should resign.

He is understood to have met with Ms Justice Denham in recent days as part of her inquiry.

Mr MacBride, who served as a judge in Cavan and Monaghan for several years and as a moveable judge, said he believed Mr Justice Woulfe made “a tragic error of judgment” and that his position was untenable.

“The very best scenario would be he would get a very severe ticking off. But I think the damage is done to the reputation of the judiciary if he stays on, to be honest with you,” he told the Joe Finnegan Show on Shannonside FM.

“I still think there will be questions being asked. It won’t go away.

“I am not dealing with the other ramifications of the clear breach of the Covid rules. That is a factor too. But the main factor in Seamus Woulfe’s case is that he should not have attended the event at all.”

Mr MacBride said he felt sorry for Chief Justice Frank Clarke and his former colleagues on the bench.

“It is embarrassing to put it mildly and it is something the Irish judiciary didn’t ask for, didn’t need, nor did they deserve it. Nor the Irish people for that matter,” he said.

Mr MacBride said people would have had “a very reasonable impression” there had been a clear breach of the separation of powers because a judge had been playing golf with TDs and senators in an Oireachtas golf competition.

“As a member of the Supreme Court, or even as a member of the District Court, Circuit Court, High Court or Court of Appeal, the same rule would apply. You would be dealing with cases involving the State, so I don’t see how he could play in an Oireachtas golf competition,” said Mr MacBride.

It is not yet clear when Ms Justice Denham will report on the matter.

She has been asked to consider whether Mr Justice Woulfe should have accepted the invitation to dinner, whether he should have left the hotel in light of the prevailing situation, and whether he should have attended the golf event without attending the dinner.

The former Chief Justice has also been asked to consider whether there are any relevant codes of practice or guidelines for judges and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

Although her report will be a non-statutory one, her findings will be significant.

If they are negative in relation to Mr Justice Woulfe, he will face immense pressure to stand down.

The former Attorney General only became a Supreme Court judge in July and has yet to hear a case.

