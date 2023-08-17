Retained firefighters to suspend strikes at midday after late night talks

Retained Blessington firefighters as they picketed outside Blessington Credit Union, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 retained firefighters are set to suspend strikes from noon Thursday following late night talks in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.

Last ditch discussions that began at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday ended in the early hours this morning.

Siptu is set to begin consultations with members on new proposals ahead of a ballot.

It is understood that fresh commitments to boost the firefighters’ guaranteed pay are contained in a new document that is being finalised.

Assurances on increases in the firefighters’ fixed retainer payments in upcoming public service pay talks are also expected.

Sources said the talks had been “slow and painful”.

The talks began after Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien warned that the industrial action is posing a severe threat to public safety.

Rolling strikes at 50pc of the country’s 200 stations were set to ramp up this weekend.

The Workplace Relations Commission issued an invitation to talks following the letter.

Minister O’Brien said he was aware of an escalation of industrial action by retained firefighters since last weekend that resulted in a 50pc reduction in fire cover across the country.

He said this combined with the firefighters’ refusal to communicate with regional communication centres and fire service management.

“I understand that this action will escalate again on Saturday August 19,” he said.

“This situation is highly unsafe for firefighters and is posing a severe threat to public safety.”

He assured the retained firefighters, who work part-time, that he will be a strong advocate for them during upcoming public sector pay talks.

The firefighters resumed industrial action after rejecting a Labour Court recommendation last month.

They would have received an increase of up to 33pc in their retainer payments under the court proposals.

Station officers would have received a pay boost worth up to 14pc.

Retainer payments for firefighters are worth €8,870 a year at entry level and rise to €12,145 a year.

The payments would increase to €11,769 and €15,067 from October 1 under the proposals.

The court recommendation said all fire stations would increase their staff to 12.

It said this would lead to an increase of approximately 400 in the strength of the service.

The court said this would reduce the liability of each firefighter to respond to alerts from 75pc of all alerts to 45pc of alerts.

A firefighter would be free “to not respond” to alerts for 20 weeks in the year.

The proposals meant there would be a boost in premium pay worth €1,200 a year due to changes in the times the higher rates would apply.

Community-based fire prevention programmes would be put in place and provide an additional income of €1,872 a year.

However, Siptu said the proposed increases to guaranteed pay were not enough.