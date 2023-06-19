Retained firefighters enter talks but warn of all-out strike if no satisfactory outcome

The threat of an all-out strike from Tuesday remains if the discussions are not successful

RETAINED firefighters are engaging in Labour Court talks with management today after suspending rolling strikes from midnight tonight.

Siptu’s national firefighters’ committee decided to accept the court’s invitation at a meeting last week.

In an update to members, Brendan O’Brien, Siptu sector organiser says the meeting on Monday will be “exploratory in nature”.

He says the talks will inform the court if there is a basis for formal engagement to assist the parties to reach a resolution.

The court requested that all industrial action planned for that day is suspended.

“Following a comprehensive discussion on the Labour Court’s invitation, the National Committee unanimously agreed to accept the court’s invitation and the Siptu representatives will be attending the exploratory meeting,” he says.

“Accordingly, we are notifying members that the Industrial or strike action planned for Monday June 19 is suspended for 24 hours effective from 00.00 hours on Monday 19.”

He says in the event that the talks are unsuccessful an all out strike will start on June 20.

This will mean every fire station will close and pickets will be placed on them.

The message says every fire station will be reduced to one pump or engine and firefighters will only respond to life threatening calls.

“Each chief fire officer will be required to vet calls to ensure that they remain in line with red alert calls,” he says. “Every pre-determined attendance will be increased to a minimum of three pumps.”