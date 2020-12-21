Retailers rejoice after a ‘buoyant’ weekend of shopping

There will be lots of gifts under Christmas trees across Ireland this year if the brisk volume of retail sales over the weekend is any indication, according to Retail Excellence Ireland.

A combination of pent-up demand, the lifting of inter-county travel restrictions last Friday and the traditional surge of last-minute shopping over the final weekend before Christmas are all factors that put a smile on the faces of many retailers across the country. That is the view of Duncan Graham, Retail Excellence Ireland’s managing director.

“In the run-up to Christmas this week, it’s been pretty buoyant,” he told the Irish Independent last night.

Despite worries over international online giants taking too big a slice out of the traditional Christmas spend, consumers seem to be spending locally and giving their business to Irish online and traditional retailers, he said.

And despite a dismal year that has seen retailers struggle when non-essential shops were closed due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, it seems they are making up for it now.

Read More

“Online and click-and-collect has helped and sales will be somewhere in line with [Christmas] 2019, if not slightly ahead,” said Mr Graham. “Irish websites have performed very well and people are very much shopping local.

“It’s not surprising where you get a bit of a bounce-back after shops being closed for six weeks.”

While the pandemic and an alarmingly high rate of Covid-19 infection may have scared off some consumers from shopping in person, those who are venturing to the shops are doing so cautiously, he added.

“People are shopping with a purpose and spending less time browsing,” he said. “They are coming in on a mission.”

Mr Graham expects the next few days in the run-up to Christmas to be very busy.

However, the worrying development of a fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 in the UK, which has led to restrictions on UK visitors coming to Ireland, could change that, he added. “At the moment, things are uncertain, it’s a very volatile period.”

One noticeable trend is that people are spending more, and even splurging to compensate their loved ones – especially children – for the many sacrifices they have been forced to make this year.

“We describe it as a good gifting Christmas, to almost give something back to people who have been through this. There will be a lot of things under the tree this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, consumers are feeling more confident now, according to Deloitte Ireland’s latest State of the Consumer Tracker.

The monthly survey that gauges Irish consumers’ attitudes towards personal well-being and finances, travel and hospitality, transport and retail found that consumer confidence is up thanks to promising news of a Covid vaccine and the lifting of Level 5 restrictions.

Daniel Murray, head of consumer at Deloitte Ireland, said, “Signs of an overall increase in consumer confidence and spending intent give hope that this will be a busy Christmas period for retailers after a uniquely challenging year.

“The findings of the latest survey also indicate that many Irish consumers are making conscious decisions to spend pent-up savings from the year at local businesses, which will provide a welcome boost.“

Read More

Irish Independent