Retailers prepare to open their doors as shops fully reopen again on Monday 

Stores around the country are on the countdown to fully reopen on Monday.

Some retailers will be pulling up the shutters after 137 days of closure.

The are now looking forward to seeing their customers again following confirmation from the government, that non-essential retail will fully reopen on Monday.

IKEA will be opening its stores in Ballymun and Carrickmines on Monday, following the successful reopening of its England and Wales stores on Wednesday.

The home furnishing retailer has introduced new plans to facilitate the reopening and new initiatives will be available online such as remote kitchen, wardrobe and living room storage appointments.

There will be a new remote interior design service offering expert advice and planning available online. There will also be a tiered pricing structure for orders based on size and speed of delivery. Click and collect will continue to operate at the Ballymun store.

A one way system will apply in store and a limited number of customers will be allowed entry at any one time.

Children’s play areas will be closed, as well as restaurants. The Bistro, which operates a contact-free take away service will be open, and cashless payments are advised.

Peter Jelkeby, UK and Ireland CEO and CSO said: “Over the past year, we've placed more demands on our homes than ever before, needing them to be spaces where we can live, work and play; fulfilling both our physical and emotional needs.

“Knowing that some of these shifts in our lifestyles will become increasingly permanent, we’re looking forward to supporting our customers in person once again”.

Dundrum town centre is also preparing for its long awaited re-opening. From Monday 9am, the shopping centre will fully re-open to the public. Non-essential retail stores will be open, but restaurants and cafes will remain closed for sit in meals. Takeaway and delivery services will continue, and additional outdoor seating will be available outside on Town Square or at Pembroke Square.

The centre’s Crowd Checking feature will go live on Monday on their website and provide live updates on footfall trends in the centre. The centre is encouraging customers to check the Crown Checker feature to plan and inform their decision on the best time to visit.

A one way system will be in place as well as crowd monitoring, and people are advised to follow public health measures of wearing a face mask, sanitising and social distancing.

Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum Town Centre, said: “We will be carrying out live monitoring of footfall to ensure there aren’t too many people in the centre at any one time and from previous re-openings, we saw very limited queues which were managed effectively by our teams.”

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our staff and customers who we know are very excited by the return of non-essential retail. We also look forward to June when, following the government roadmap, our restaurants and leisure facilities will hopefully be able to reopen fully too.”​​​​​