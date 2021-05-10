| 9.7°C Dublin

Retailers braced for sales surge as they open up to shopping by appointment

Don Nugent, centre manager for the Dundrum Town Centre. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

A pent-up demand to shop plus cash reserves in the bank make for a heady mix as Ireland returns to retail today with shopping by appointment and a keenly awaited resumption of click-and-collect services. 

Irish savings reached an all-time high in 2020 despite the pandemic and Central Bank research has projected that the release of savings and the resumption of normal buying habits could boost next year’s economic activity by at least €5bn.

