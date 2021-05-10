Retailers braced for sales surge as they open up to shopping by appointment

A pent-up demand to shop plus cash reserves in the bank make for a heady mix as Ireland returns to retail today with shopping by appointment and a keenly awaited resumption of click-and-collect services.

Irish savings reached an all-time high in 2020 despite the pandemic and Central Bank research has projected that the release of savings and the resumption of normal buying habits could boost next year’s economic activity by at least €5bn.

Demand for lifestyle goods like original artwork, expensive furniture and luxury garden furniture for staycations has scaled up.

Meanwhile on the fashion retail front, the desire to go back shopping appears to be insatiable as evidenced by the response to appointment shopping starting across the country today in advance of a full return of retail next Monday.

Shelly Corkery, buying fashion director at Brown Thomas Arnotts, said: “We have already seen a big shift online from leisure wear to more tailored pieces and we expect this will only amplify when the stores open and people are excited to reconnect with fashion.

“In terms of what the must-have item will be, I think it’s the return of the dress. I think that fashions will be particularly strong for our customers where they can view the full collections of our exclusive brands on the shop floor, including Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Dior.”

Judging by the pick up in appointment shopping, the zeal is real.

Anna Wintour, the legendary Vogue editor, has predicted that lockdown easing will unleash demand for luxury goods as the world enters a new ‘Roaring Twenties’ of post-pandemic indulgence – a full century after the first one unfolded after the end of the first World War and the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Dundrum Town Centre opens today with private appointments across a number of stores. Don Nugent, centre manager, said some of the trends to come out of sister centres opening in the UK recently were that hair and beauty were extremely busy.

“A couple of centres in the UK reported there was a lot of interest in bright spring colours, like Zara’s fuchsia pink pieces and a lot of shoppers were after trainers.

"The footfall was still slightly back in 2019 after they reopened but the sales were up and the average spend was up which is the trend we saw when we reopened in December,” Mr Nugent said.

In a fickle industry where fashion companies had mixed fortunes during three lockdowns, there is still optimism for the future.

Sandra Murphy was displaying lots of it this weekend when she launched her sustainable fashion brand, Afore After, along with the label’s e-commerce website.

"Every single raw material, down to the thread, is certified sustainable,” said Sandra, who worked in New York as a designer for global brands like Victoria’s Secret and Gap and moved back to her native Co Clare to follow her dream and create her own sustainable label.

But it is the buttons on her mix and match range which really take the biscuit.

“The buttons are a biodegradable material made of at least 96pc milk casein.

"The milk is from Ireland and it is brought to a factory in Italy where it is transformed into a bioplastic raw material,” Sandra explained.