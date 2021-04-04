Restricted Easter Rising commemoration takes place in Dublin 

For the second year in a row, a quieter 1916 Easter Rising commemoration took place in Dublin today.

Two non-public events, which were restricted due to Covid-19 guidelines, took place at Áras an Uachtaráin and the GPO at midday this Easter Sunday.

President Michael D Higgins led the commemoration at his home where he took part in the wreath laying ceremony and he rang the Peace Bell.

This bell was installed in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and has begun the annual ceremony since.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin and the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu attended a ceremony in the courtyard of the GPO.

It featured a performance of the National Anthem from Claudia Boyle along with a military ceremony and prayers.

Military Chaplain Fr PJ Somers opened the ceremony and sent his prayers to those who have been affected by Covid-19.

“We pray with a continued found gratitude for our frontline healthcare workers,” he said, adding that he’s sending “strength for all those who carry the burden of Covid-19.”

Outside the GPO, the proclamation was read by Captain Marie Carrigy from Co Longford.

Online Editors