Restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke join Dublin Mayor Hazel Chu for Christmas organ donor awareness campaign

Michelin star restaurateurs Sallyanne and Derry Clarke, the parents of a 16-year-old deceased organ donor, teamed up with Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to promote the Irish Kidney Association’s Christmas awareness campaign.

The campaign aims to encourage families to take time out over the festive season to discuss their organ donation wishes and light a candle for organ donors and the 2000 people in Ireland who suffer from organ failure.

Joining the couple for a photocall at the Christmas tree outside the Mansion House, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: “I am pleased to support the Irish Kidney Association with this hugely important campaign.

Organ donation is an integral part of active citizenship and it is beholding on us all to have the family discussion and show our support to those who are waiting on an organ transplant list.”

Sallyanne Clarke and her Michelin starred celebrity chef husband Derry, who owns the award winning l’Ecrivain Restaurant, pledged their support of the campaign to honour their late son Andrew’s memory.

Andrew was just 16 years old when he passed away on New Year’s Eve in 2012.

After being left devastated by the loss of their only son, the couple made the decision to donate his organs, saving three people’s lives in the process.

Sallyanne said that Andrew had discussed organ donation in school and with his family years before his sudden death.

“It is tragic for any parent to lose a child but we take solace in knowing that our beautiful Andrew gave the ‘gift of Life’ to three people and, by doing so, spared three families losing their loved ones.

We know that a little part of him lives on helping people. We urge all families to discuss organ donation at this time,” she said.

Joining the awareness campaign was Amanda O’Dowd, the mother of seven-year-old Tomás O’Dowd, a kidney patient.

Tomás had spent the day undergoing tests to determine if his father Denis might be a suitable living kidney donor for his son.

Amanda said: “A transplant will completely transform Tomas’s life and will bring to an end the ten-hour nightly dialysis which he has been receiving for the past three years.

Several members of our family were screened for suitability and after initial screening both Denis and I were considered a likely match.

They are both going through the final stages of rigorous testing for living donation.

If this fails our only hope will be that another family, at a time of huge sadness, have the foresight and compassion to think of others and consider organ donation and that Tomás might benefit.”

Irish Kidney Association’s Chief Executive Carol Moore said there are currently over 2000 people in Ireland with kidney failure and Tomás is one of 500 patients who are currently awaiting an organ transplant.

“It is thanks to people like Sallyanne and Derry, with their selfless generosity, in a time of great personal tragedy, who continue to make the ongoing life-saving work of organ transplantation possible.

Families of deceased organ donors can be assured that over Christmas all around the country grateful transplant recipients will be lighting a candle in their honour,” he said.

Sallyanne is set to feature in a national radio advert urging families to discuss organ donation.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.

Online Editors