Restaurateur Jay Bourke faces battle to get €12.2m write-off

Creditor lodges objection as it would get just €65,000 of what it is owed

Jay Bourke and his wife Sarah Harte. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Bellinter House in Co Meath Expand
Bellinter House, Navan, Co Meath Expand

Jay Bourke and his wife Sarah Harte. Photo: Tony Gavin

Bellinter House in Co Meath

Bellinter House, Navan, Co Meath

Shane Phelan

Well-known publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke faces a battle to get court approval for a massive debt write-off, after a creditor owed €12.2million lodged an objection to the proposal.

Mr Bourke has debts totalling €13.7m, and it emerged in November he intended to ask the High Court to sanction a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) that would wipe out around €12.5m of what he owes and allow him to keep his €1.4m family home in Rathmines, south Dublin.

