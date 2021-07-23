Restaurants will be able to decide own policies on letting in unvaccinated children when indoor dining reopens

Hospitality businesses will apply their own policies on whether to admit unvaccinated children, a restaurants representative has said.

Finalised indoor dining guidelines are expected to be published this afternoon, just days before the Monday reopening, with unvaccinated children allowed to accompany parents.

But Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins says it will be up to individual restaurants and pubs whether they allow in children or not.

The last-minute nature of the guidelines has caused disquiet in the hospitality industry.

“We hope guidelines will be published this afternoon, so that businesses can see in black and white what is required from them from Monday morning,” he said on Morning Ireland.

“We need to operationalise these guidelines once we see them published in black and white, so that businesses know do they need to bring in extra staff, where they need to put staff, and how they’re going to manage the flow of customers coming into their restaurant or hospitality businesses,” he added.

Mr Cummins says he is meeting with Fáilte Ireland this afternoon to see the final version of their operational guidelines for the industry. The guidelines will outline policing, templates businesses will need for contact tracing, and other documentation.

He also described the DCC scanning system as “very simple”.

“It will either be valid or invalid reading on the scanner. We’re trying to speed up the process to make sure there a quick transition from the point of entry, the point of inspection, in to your table so people can enjoy their night out,” he added.

He said that the scanner will go live later today so that bars, restaurants, and customers can see how it works ahead of Monday.

He added that because these new measures are underpinned by legislation, there is now a legal requirement for businesses to follow protocols in a proper fashion.

When pressed on additional requirements for indoor dining with unvaccinated children, and whether businesses may refuse entry for children altogether, Mr Cummins said each restaurant “will apply their own policy” in their business.

Although some businesses will remain closed on Monday, whether it be because of social distancing practicalities, staffing issues, or opposition to the “vaccine pass” system, Mr Cummins said the vast majority of those in the industry are “ready to go”.

“We’re a can-do industry, and we want to make sure that we give an open and warm welcome to our customers who have been away from us for the last 280 something days, since we were closed before Christmas,” he said.