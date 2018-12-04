Restaurants should stop serving avocado - top chef

Irish cafés should consider not using avocados or at least reducing the amount they use for their menus because of their impact on the environment, according to Michelin star chef JP McMahon.

Avocados are a popular health food in Ireland, which the Irish Heart Foundation says can help lower the amount of LDL (bad) cholesterol in your blood and reduce your chances of heart disease and stroke.

But McMahon, who owns two Michelin star restaurants, Aniar and Tartare, says avocados are "the blood diamonds of Mexico".

Drug cartels are increasingly controlling the avocado trade, and in some areas, farmers are thinning out mature pine forest to plant young avocado trees, which require huge volumes of water to grow.

"I don't use them because of the impact they have on the countries that they are coming from - deforestation in Chile, violence in Mexico. For me, they are akin to battery chickens. I think Irish restaurants should make a conscious effort to not use avocados or at least reduce the amount they use.

Other cafés however, have decided to keep the food on their menu. The Fumbally Stables, Dublin, made the decision after spending two years debating the issue. Aisling Rogerson, co-owner of the Fumbally, said: "I think when it comes to notions of sustainability though, if you have meat on your menu then this argument is almost void.

