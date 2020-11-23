Restaurants set to reopen but ‘wet pubs’ to lose out

The Government is drafting plans to keep restaurants opened permanently once the lockdown ends next week.

However, wet-pubs may be sacrificed to keep restaurants and gastro-pubs open in the long term. The €9 substantial meal rule is being reviewed and may be ditched in favour of new regulations for premises that can serve food and alcohol.

It comes as almost 500 restaurants, bars and hotels have written an open letter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin demanding clarity for the industry ahead of the end of the lockdown on December 1.

"The failure to provide certainty around decisions must stop, and we need clear plans that our sector can follow,” the letter says.

“There is no good reason for Ireland to continue to be treated as an outlier in the EU, where, for the most part, the hospitality sector has and is treated fairly.”

Meanwhile there are fears the HSE’s contact-tracing system will not be able to cope with the mass roll-out of private Covid-19 tests. Testing is now available privately at Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports, with more due to open .

But, as private testing ramps up, there are concerns about the pressure the extra screening will put on the public tracing system and the potential for gaps in tracking virus transmission.

Irish Independent