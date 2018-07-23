Restaurants and bars warn of 'worrying effect' of water crisis

Water restrictions are having a "worrying effect" on the hospitality industry with some businesses forced to call in extra staff to cope.

Temperatures again soared yesterday as some areas saw the mercury hit the high 20s.

While Ireland's weather is set to take a turn, with rain forecast this week, the wetter conditions will not solve the economic fallout the recent drought is still causing for the industry.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said the situation is so poor that some businesses have had to put extra staff in place, leading to increased wage demands, just to keep on top of the water restrictions. The group is calling on Irish Water to reduce business owners' bills or to offer compensation during the drought.

The Irish Pubs Global Federation - which is in communication with more than 6,500 pub owners and managers - also said the water crisis is creating havoc.

An Irish Water spokeswoman said once the impact of the current restrictions have been "fully assessed in the coming days we will issue a further update".

The spokeswoman said the company had been working with homes and businesses "to make them aware for the need to conserve water".

"Since the introduction of water restrictions by pressure management, Irish Water has been reviewing the impact each evening with few homes or businesses reporting any interruption to supply," she said.

"Irish Water is working closely with representative bodies of the hospitality industry to assess the impact of the reduced pressure that so far has had no reported negative impact."

Meanwhile, hundreds of beach-goers were evacuated from Curracloe Beach in Co Wexford yesterday after a fire broke out in the sand dunes.

Fire

Local resident Jack-Tim Murphy (21), who runs the Surf Shack on the beach, said he and his father Kevin Murphy, who owns The Winning Post shop, were both forced to close shortly after opening yesterday when the fire broke out.

"It was quite intense at one stage," he said, adding they were forced to water down the outside of their businesses to prevent them catching fire.

He said about 10 acres of dunes were destroyed in the fire, which he believes was caused by people being careless with barbecues or cigarettes - or leaving glass remnants in the dunes which can easily ignite in the sun.

"People really have to think about the impact on the area. The message is you really have to respect the area," he said.

"Everyone was coming down to the beach, but at least everyone was OK," he said.

Drought-weary farmers and gardeners are set to have their prayers answered with Ireland's weather set to take a turn for the wetter over the next week.

Met Éireann said while temperatures will remain between 18C and 24C, most parts of Ireland will see rain over the coming days with some heavy showers forecast.

It will only be on Friday that conditions start to improve with some spells of good sunshine, although areas will still witness showers, particularly in the morning.

The rain will improve grass growth, but experts said two to four weeks of rainfall is required to boost water levels after one of the driest summers in 150 years.

Irish Independent