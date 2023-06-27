Restaurant that refused entry to woman with guide dog ordered to pay €2,000 compensation

A restaurant has been ordered to pay €2,000 compensation to a visually impaired woman for refusing to admit her to the restaurant as she was accompanied by her guide dog, Timmy.

KOA (Kitchen of Asia) Restaurant in Malahide, Co Dublin, was found to have discriminated against Sophia Brennan under the Equal Status Act.

In her findings, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Penelope McGrath said Ms Brennan was “deeply humiliated, embarrassed and upset at how she was treated” following the incident on March 4, 2022.

Ms McGrath said Ms Brennan “has a sense that other restaurant patrons would have been aware of what was going on which added to her humiliation”.

In her evidence at hearing, Ms Brennan said the restaurant manager’s repeated reference to the dog being unhygienic “made her feel unclean”.

Ms Brennan and her husband had to leave the restaurant and find somewhere else to eat that evening.

Ms McGrath said Ms Brennan should not feel that she has to mark herself out as different by indicating that she was bringing a guide dog when making a booking, and that “the dog should simply be accommodated on arrival”.

“In any event, the uncontested evidence is that the dog whether guide dog or not was completely unwelcome in the restaurant in early March of 2022,” she said.

Ms McGrath said there is no suggestion that Ms Brennan was asked to wait or come back so as to allow KOA to re-configure tables or already seated parties so as to accommodate her.

She said Ms Brennan “was treated as ‘other’, her dog was insulted, and she was sent away”.

In her ruling, Ms McGrath found that on the night, Ms Brennan did not gain access to the restaurant.

Instead she "was stopped in her tracks, on the staircase, a step or two down from the manager and was advised by the manager that the dog would not be let into the restaurant".

Ms McGrath said Ms Brennan became flustered and upset, indicating that this was a guide dog and needed to be with her.

At the hearing, Ms Brennan said she advised the manager that the law allowed her to bring a guide dog into the restaurant and she offered to show the letter and card which she carries with her to identify her as visually impaired, and her dog as a guide dog.

On the night, Timmy was also wearing the elaborate fluorescent halter and handle which he was wearing at the WRC hearing.

Ms McGrath said the restaurant manager had no interest, it seemed, in looking at any documentation.

She said Ms Brennan said she gained no traction with the manager who was simply not allowing a dog into the restaurant.

Ms McGrath recorded that the manager was aware that Ms Brenan and her husband had booked a table and Ms Brennan said the manager just kept repeating “that it would be unhygienic”.

Ms Brennan accepted that the manager suggested that Timmy could be put into a yard out the back if she and her husband wanted to come in and eat in the restaurant.

Ms McGrath said this option was not acceptable to Ms Brennan who would not leave her precious and much-needed dog in a place beyond her control and about which she knew nothing.

In response to her initial discrimination complaint, KOA through its director accepted that it had no policy or procedure in place for accepting dogs - and particularly guide dogs - onto the premises.

An apology was given with a promise to train staff in the relevant legislation. Ms Brennan was not satisfied with this response and issued her complaint under the Equal Status legislation.

In June 2022 the restaurant made a written reply to the discrimination claim and stated that it was “doing our best”.

The restaurant response suggested that staff members had asthma and that there were children in the restaurant who might be frightened of a dog.

At the hearing, Ms McGrath put these issues to Ms Brennan who was clear that the manager did not suggest that members of staff had asthma or that the restaurant was filled with nervous children.

As part of her order, Ms McGrath said that to ensure similar discrimination does not happen again, she directed that KOA become acquainted with the Equal Status legislation and become aware of its obligations as a service provider under that legislation.