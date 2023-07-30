Rest in protest Sinéad O’Connor, the true voice of a generation of women
Cancelled decades before cancel culture became a thing, she never gave up fighting injustice and calling out bullshit the rest of us just turned a blind eye to
The first time I saw Sinéad O’Connor in the flesh was in 1989, on a day heavy and grey as concrete. I was bunking off college with my friends in a booth by the fire in Bewley’s on Westmoreland Street, smoking Old Holborn and making a mug of milky coffee last the afternoon.