'Rest in peace my dear son, someday we will meet again' - Father pays tribute to cyclist who died in hit-and-run as memorial event announced

THE public has been asked to carry candles in Dublin city tonight in memory of delivery driver Thiago Cortes, who has died after a hit-and-run.

The event in memory of the young father from Brazil has been organised by the English Language Students’ Union of Ireland.

The union posted the event on Facebook and stated: “Thiago was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

“Tuesday morning, his friends and colleagues received several messages from Thiago's close friends asking for prayers for him to improve.

“Unfortunately, news of his passing arrived later on Tuesday evening.

“Thiago was married and leaves his wife, family and friends behind.

“Please bring candles and signs to the Spire in O'Connell Street for 5pm Wednesday the 2nd of September, wear a mask, observe social distancing, wear black, or your Deliveroo uniform.”

The event will take place at the Spire on O’Connell Street, Dublin today between 5pm and 8pm.

Thiago’s father took to Facebook today to post a tribute to his son.

Celso Cortes wrote how he was feeling drained after learning of his son’s death.

Mr Cortes, who lives in Brazil, wrote: “It will be impossible to forget the day they stole from me the most precious asset. Today my dear son passed away, I am revolted by how death took him so unexpectedly.

“It's hard to face this reality when it was about someone so young, with so many things still to live for. But life has never been fair and I will try to cling every day to the best memories so that a little peace can invade my heart.

“Rest in peace my dear son, someday we will meet again. Thiago Osório F. A. Côrtes. 08/06/1992 - 02/09/2020.”

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: "This is a tragedy and a terrible loss. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider. We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time."

Gardaí are seeking four people in connection with the hit-and-run.

Officers believe four people were in the car at the time of the collision.

And the 05 Ford Fiesta had no tax, insurance or NCT, when it drove at speed and knocked Mr Cortes down.

The car was abandoned at the nearby Castleforbes Square apartments.

Gardaí have told RTÉ good progress is being made in terms of the investigation.

Officers are examining CCTV footage from the area.

