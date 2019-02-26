Respected CF campaigner passes away

Tributes have been paid to leading Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Brendan McLaughlin who has passed away.

Brendan (51) from Stranorlar, Co Donegal, was the first recipient of a lung transplant of a person with cystic fibrosis living in Ireland.

He became a single lung transplant recipient in August 1992 at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, UK, at a time before the lung transplant programme in Ireland had commenced.

Mr McLaughlin passed away in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, yesterday.

Brendan was also the longest-surviving CF transplant recipient in Ireland - 26 years post-transplant - and the longest-surviving CF single lung transplant recipient in the world.

Philip Watt, Chief Executive, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland said Brendan was a campaigner "all of his life".

"He was the leading light in the Cystic Fibrosis Ireland Donegal branch for many years. Brendan was a lifelong campaigner on cystic fibrosis and organ donation, and a strong supporter of Letterkenny General Hospital," he said.

"Brendan campaigned for better cystic fibrosis services and the need for improved transplant services in his native Donegal and at a national level.

"Brendan became a regular contributor to Highland Radio on everything from social welfare cutbacks to organ donation. "We, at Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, wish to extend our sincere sympathy to his family and wide circle of friends.”

Brendan passed away in the excellent care of the post-transplant team in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Brendan was a champion of Letterkenny Hospital and was very well known in Donegal for his campaigning on CF awareness and services, and on the importance of organ donation.

