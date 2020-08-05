The Maiden City mourned John Hume in dignity and solemnity as Ireland’s great peacemaker was laid to rest.

The silence spoke loudest in the spattering rain as ordinary people stood outside St Eugene's Cathedral, the proceedings inside not even piped by loudspeaker to those who stood in vigil on the pavements beyond.

Inside were the dignitaries and VIPs, hearing messages of condolence and remembrance from the famous and far-trumpeted. Not a word came to the mute shoals who continued their watch beneath umbrellas, faithful to the last moment for their brother and neighbour.

Karl Anderson, a 52-year-old painter decorator, sucked on a roll-your-own cigarette, after a fall from his ladder the night before. He was not taking a day off work because of his injuries, but rather to show respect for a lost leader. “I'm here out of respect, pure and simple,” he said. “That man stopped the violence and gave us peace. We had a dog's life here before he started.

“He brought [David] Trimble into it to stop the Troubles. Then they all came into it – John Major, Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton. But he brought peace to everyone and all sides. He had no side. He helped everyone, and that's why I'm here. And there are people here from across the entire community.”

A dripping Billy McCorkhell said he was standing watch as a born-and-bred Derry man, come to pay his respects. He didn't need to hear a word, he said, but was just standing there to honour a great man. “I remember the Troubles – the army, the bombings, the shootings, the checkpoints – a time when people had no jobs.

“Now there are prospects, and the city is transformed. John was behind the ending of it all, and he just never stopped. He was often alone, but he gradually brought people with him. He was a proper statesman, and he was for everybody. That's why I'm here.”

Many among the ribbons of mourners, on both sides of the street, some in doorways, wore masks as they watched. One or two listened to live audio feeds with headphones, while one old man had a tinny transistor pressed to his ear. They peered through the railings; old and young women in headscarves and anoraks, drifting in their talk to mundane topics as they awaited the end of the requiem and promised sight of the modest wicker casket of an international hero.

Undertakers, drivers and stray others were inside the grounds, also masked, standing apart in accordance with family wishes for Covid-19 compliance, in bitter irony for a man most famous for bringing people together. The crowd focussed its gaze on the Great West Door, wondering when the occasion would conclude, occasionally looking to the statue of St Eugene high above on the spire... ordered from the firm of Pearse & Sons in Dublin, one of those sons, christened Patrick, being the man who had most dramatically ushered the gun into Irish politics over a century ago.

Inside the cathedral, a poem by John Hume's son Aidan insisted that patriotism was born of sweat, not blood; its sentiment rhyming that “the gun” was a dud. Instead, his father, “a wee boy from the Glen”, could dismantle power with his words from a pen.

Occasionally, on the pavements, they perceived ripples of applause – and some applauded in common cause, not knowing the precise reason why. But it somehow echoed other public applause in this city, from a decade ago when the Saville verdict was handed down in the Guildhall that innocent civilians had been murdered on Bloody Sunday by the British Army. Claps and cheers of happiness had then been the order of the day on the square outside.

Only the bell slowly tolling its orisons told the determined eyewitnesses that the ceremony was coming to a close. A woman dabbed her eyes, and afterwards declined to comment. “It's just myself,” she said, but her demeanour demonstrated that it really was what he had meant to her.

They were pleased to see Arlene Foster there. “She had to come, but it's good to see her all the same,” said one. A man alongside said: “John would tell her and Michelle to cop themselves on and not be bickering.”

Faint strains of ‘The Town I Love So Well’ drifted out. Those outside fell silent and strained to listen.

Inside, the congregation had heard Bill Clinton's reference to John's long “war for peace”, always of the non-violent jaw-jaw variety. Chief celebrant Fr Sean Farren, Derry's diocesan administrator, put it more succinctly: “There are people alive today who would not be alive had it not been for John’s vision and his work.”

And then the wicker coffin emerged, and the outside admirers burst into a ripple of applause. It was lifted into the hearse, and the ovation continued for the family as they followed out and watched it lifted into the hearse. “Poor Pat,” said someone, amid a wave of sympathy for his widow and family.

Out came everyone, the greetings and condolences cruelly curtailed by coronavirus, mourners standing apart. The motor cortege formed and nosed down the slope to the gates, applauded by all. Onto the Creggan Road, where Derry men and women on both sides of the road put their hands together for the man who enabled political embrace.

The hearse turned and passed the cathedral again, then ascended in the direction of Creggan, turning left along the Lonemoor Road so John could pass his beloved Brandywell, home of Derry City FC, where more waited to accord him a last farewell.

Back at St Eugene's it was all over bar the interviews, as his political inheritors went before the mikes to speak of John Hume and his legacy, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney revealing that he had been in the cathedral with his friend Fr Farren at midnight last night, and they had prayed over the casket.

As the television lights switched on, the people of Derry took their cue. They left the railings, the stewards and the satellite TV vans, glanced at the sky now that the rain was easing, nodded at the PSNI men at the main junctions, and slowly but surely vanished into the ‘wee streets’.

They had quietly kept the faith. They had stood uncomplaining in puddles. They had seen John right to the last. Respect for the peacemaker.