Resilience on the menu as chefs fight back in 2022 with new outlets and ideas

GINA Murphy was too tired to eat her Christmas dinner after closing her restaurant, Hugo's on Dublin’s Merrion Row, on Christmas Eve.

“I couldn’t speak from sheer exhaustion. It was like being on a rollercoaster that was out of control,” said Murphy, who has been closed for two New Year’s Eves in a row and saw her annual party business hit by cancellations last month.

“We will remain closed until restrictions are lifted in such a way that we can trade properly,” she said.

“After the directive to work from home, our lunch trade collapsed. It’s not really a choice. If I could trade, I would, but we cannot trade under these restrictions.”

However, with the new year comes the prospect that the hard-fought campaign Murphy is spearheading to have a permanent outdoor dining hub on Merrion Row along a ‘cultural corridor’ linking the city’s museums and galleries on Merrion Square and Kildare Street, will become a reality.

The campaigner secured €255,312 in funding from Fáilte Ireland, part of a €9m allocation for weather-proofing and outdoor-dining enhancement at 38 locations announced last autumn.

The funding for Merrion Row is administered by Dublin City Council, so the next step comes in the coming weeks when the local authority do a Part 8 planning application.

“The feedback we got from the public was overwhelmingly in support of changing the city to this outdoor dining pedestrian zone within the city,“ said Murphy.

"People found dining out to be so important to them and their happiness, to their mental health and their ability to socialise, and we have to be able to do that without knowing what is coming down the line at us with all these different variants – we have to start providing for all the what-ifs.

“I think in a crisis, it can be a catalyst for opportunity and this is an amazing opportunity to change the face and the shape of our city. Permanent outdoor dining for us on Merrion Row will bring us to a truly European level. Outdoor living is all across the continent, even in the Nordic countries in the depth of winter,” she said.

Meanwhile, the appetite to serve up new culinary experiences around the country during 2022 is palpable. Resilience is top of the menu.

Chef, restaurateur and author, JP McMahon plans to open a Japanese ‘fast- casual' restaurant on Galway’s Dominick Street where the menu will include bao buns, ramen, yakitori, tempura and karaage.

McMahon, culinary director of the EatGalway restaurant group and driving force behind the international chef symposium 'Food on the Edge', juggled his three restaurants, Aniar, Cava and Tartare during lockdown and he says the new Japanese venture will incorporate “the ethos of Aniar with wild food and seaweed".

Chef Adrian Martin is bringing some of the magic of his Wildflower fine dining restaurant experience in London’s Camden market to Dublin.

The signage outside the Georgian building on Richmond Street, near Rathmines bridge, has whetted the appetite of foodies who followed the successes of his Wildflower restaurant which he opened in a shipping container in June 2020.

While Adrian had to press pause on plans to open his doors last month, the 30-year-old Cavan-born chef is on course to give Ireland one of its first new fine-dining establishments of 2022.

The roll-call of new food ventures will see two Michelin-starred chefs opening new ventures, including Derry Clarke of L'Ecrivain fame and also Eric Matthews, former head chef at Chapter One, who plans to open his in the summer.

Six years after opening his first Michael’s restaurant in Mount Merrion with just €5,000, chef Gareth ‘Gaz’ Smith has inked contracts to open his third venue in Blackrock Village Centre after turning down 27 premises over the last year and a half.

Expand Close Gareth ‘Gaz’ Smith has inked contracts to open his third Michael's venue in Blackrock Village Centre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gareth ‘Gaz’ Smith has inked contracts to open his third Michael's venue in Blackrock Village Centre

May has been mooted for the restaurant to open, but Smith says: "We are in no hurry to get this open until it is perfect. We spent quite a long time searching for our third premises. We are determined to do it once and do it right.”

Smith was trading just nine months at his second venue, Little Michael’s in Mount Merrion, when Ireland went into lockdown in March 2020. He used the time to do meal kits and to develop three hot sauces for BBQ fiends cooking at home.

This month, they are doing zero-contact click and collect for customers.

“I think last year people re-evaluated what they truly wanted to do, and that led to lots of bakeries and food trucks. I personally feel that the most creative and vibrant year of the food scene in Ireland was the year directly after the recession in 2008.

"That was when loads of the smaller places were given a chance to try something. So you’d be hoping the same things would happen again.

“As a sector, we’re very good at finding solutions to problems. We have to come to terms with the fact this was not our fault, there was nothing that we could have done to have prevented this.

"Each time we've been given the playbook, we have tried our best.”

Going forward, he acknowledged it might be tempting for some to go down the path of purchasing pre-made food.

“I actually think the best way to go is to go smaller menus, all fresh, very tasty and homemade. I personally feel the customer would appreciate a smaller, fresher, homemade menu than a big, four page menu. More and more places have gone down to six or eight starters rather than 15.”