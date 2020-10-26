Residents win battle to oppose plans for aparthotel at site of listed buildings

Plans for a new aparthotel in Dublin's Phibsborough, near the Broadstone bus depot and train station, have been successfully opposed by local residents who claimed such a development was unsuitable for the area.

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission to developer Copperdale Estates for its proposal for a change of use of two vacant, listed buildings on Royal Canal Terrace to an aparthotel with 22 bedrooms.

The plans also provided for the construction of a three-storey extension to the buildings, which were previously used as a hostel.

Council planners said the use of the buildings as an aparthotel was neither open for consideration nor permissible under the existing zoning of the site under the Dublin City Development Plan, which was to protect and improve the amenities of "residential conservations areas".

The council said the proposed development would materially contravene the zoning objective of the area and set an unwanted precedent for similar-type development, if approved.

It also ruled the design of the proposed extension was not of "adequate architectural quality" as well as being "visually obtrusive".

The council said the aparthotel would seriously injure the special character and setting of the protected structure and adjoining houses on Royal Canal Terrace. It claimed the proposal would also lead to a depreciation in the value of neighbouring properties.

Plans for the proposed aparthotel off the Phibsborough Road were strongly opposed by the Royal Canal Terrace Residents' Association. The association's chairman, Noel Corcoran, said local people would welcome the redevelopment of the buildings as they had become "a neglected eyesore" and a location for anti-social behaviour.

But they were concerned Copperdale's plans were "inappropriate", as an aparthotel was not a permitted use for the zoning of the area.

Mr Corcoran said Phibsborough and Broadstone, particularly areas around the North Circular Road and Phibsborough Road, had suffered from "the uncontrolled development of multi-occupancy housing by unauthorised conversion of individual houses for many years".

Council planners said they believed a residential use could be accommodated "sensitively" at the location.

