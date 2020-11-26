Residents told to find alternative accommodation before Christmas, as HSE closes ‘chaotic’ nursing home in Listowel

THE HSE has confirmed it is seeking to close the Oaklands Nursing Home near Listowel. Relatives have spoken of how they got phonecalls yesterday asking them to find alternative alternative accommodation, preferably before Christmas.

Eight residents have so far died in the home, and many of the residents at the home contracted Covid-19 in early November. Some residents have been moved to the community nursing home in Kenmare, and there are now 23 residents in the Listowel facility.

Last Thursday a catalogue of concerns, many pre-dating the outbreak of Covid, were outlined by Hiqa at Listowel District Court.

Hiqa, which is the regulator and inspector for nursing homes, had carried out seven inspections at Oakland to date in 2020. Their two inspectors who visited on November 4 found a facility "in chaos", the court was told.

Hiqa applied to cancel the registration of the private operator Bolden (Nursing) Ltd and to direct the HSE to take over the running of the home from 5 pm and make alternative arrangements for resident.

Today the HSE said: “In the last six days, we have taken stock and worked to secure the safety and wellbeing of the residents at Oaklands. There are now 23 residents at Oaklands, and our absolute priority is to make sure that they get the best possible care in a stable setting.”

It is not sustainable for the HSE to continue as the temporary registered provider at the home, it said.

“The HSE does not own this nursing home, and our role under the Health Act as a temporary provider is to make long-term arrangements for the residents in appropriate settings. Residents need to have certainty about their future care, and we cannot offer them that in a premises that we don't own and where we don't have security of tenure,” it said.

The HSE is anxious to ensure that all current residents would be settled into their new homes in advance of the Christmas period and it also said it would work with relatives on this.

Joanie Kelly, whose female relative is a resident of Oakland for four yearsand survived Covid-19 at the home, has called for a full investigations.

Ms Kelly contacted Radio Kerry yesterday to say she had got a call from Oaklands telling her it was closing and to enquire with other nursing homes in the area. This should be the HSE’s responsibility, she feels. She felt sorry for staff at the home who were also left vulnerable.

This was a “huge upheaval” for her relative and others before Christmas, she said.

“I feel very distressed about us and so does my family,” she said.

The HSE has also engaged with the staff and unions. The staff have continued to support the residents' needs since the court order was granted last week.

Meanwhile Hiqa said it was "maintaining oversight to ensure residents are informed."





Online Editors