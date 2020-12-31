Residents tested as 13 staff confirmed with Covid-19 in nursing home

Testing of residents began on Wednesday and is continuing

More than 30 residents at a private nursing home in Kerry are currently being tested following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

Some 13 staff at Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp, near Tralee, have been confirmed as having the virus. The confirmed cases of Covid-19 came to light during fortnightly serial testing of staff at the home.

Ocean View Nurse Home is part of the Aperee Nursing Home Group, which has a number of facilities in Kerry.

The HSE and the Department of Public Health as well as Hiqa have been notified of the outbreak and are providing assistance to management.

Testing of residents began on Wednesday and is continuing. It is not known yet if there are any confirmed cases of the virus among residents.

In a statement, Aperee said the facility has enacted its contingency plan and is actively managing the situation.

"As part of our fortnightly staff serial testing, we have been advised that a number of staff in Ocean View Nursing Home have tested positive for Covid-19. We are in ongoing contact with the HSE and Department of Public Health and have notified Hiqa," they said.

"Our primary focus is on our residents and we are keeping our residents' relatives informed at all times. We continue to actively manage the situation."

Kerry saw it's highest number of daily cases this week with 57 cases confirmed on Tuesday.

Vaccines are to be rolled out in nursing homes in Kerry and nationwide in the coming weeks.

Currently residents and staff at Ocean View are due to receive their first dose on January 29, the last day of the first phase of the vaccine programme in Kerry.

