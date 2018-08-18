Residents on Dublin's northside are protesting over plans to build a sewage plant on their "doorsteps".

Residents say plan for new sewage plant 'will devalue our homes'

They say the plant will be four times the size of Croke Park and fear the proximity to their homes will devalue their property.

The Clonshaugh plant has been designed to treat sewage from parts of north Co Dublin along with areas of Kildare and Meath.

Irish Water made a planning application to An Bord Pleanála on June 20 and yesterday was the last day for objections to be submitted to the board.

People who swim at Portmarnock beach are also up in arms over the plans - stating that the treated water does not go far enough out to sea and will be in areas where some of them swim.

Nicole Brady, who lives in Clonshaugh Heights, said that while there had been previous public consultations a number of years ago, it had died down recently and many locals were unaware it was to go ahead.

However, Irish Water insists that following the application in June, the public consultation period was highly publicised.

The closest dwelling to the sewage treatment plant will be around 300 metres.

Ms Brady insisted the plant "is going to affect everyone".

"There's going to be a smell," she said. "People are saying that the value of their homes is going to go down."

Residents are staging a protest this afternoon and they will march from the Clonshaugh Heights end of Priorswood out onto the N32.

Meanwhile, a group of swimmers from Portmarnock staged a protest outside the An Bord Pleanála head offices yesterday and handed in their objections.

Moira Cassidy, who swims in Portmarnock daily, said: "It just seems idiotic to us for them to have the outflow so close to the Velvet Strand."

In a statement, Irish Water insisted there would be no issue with the water quality.

A spokesperson said: "The proposed marine outfall is 6km out to the Irish Sea and the level to which the wastewater will be treated will ensure the water quality standards required by EU and national regulations are achieved."

